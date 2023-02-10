Despite retiring from international cricket in August 2020, former India captain MS Dhoni enjoys a huge fan following. Apart from his love for the sport, Dhoni has a huge collection of cars and bikes, and many of them are vintage too. However, on Wednesday, Dhoni was seen trying something new as a video of him driving a tractor has gone viral on social media. Taking to Instagram, Dhoni posted a video of him driving a tractor, with a caption: "Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work."

Notably, this was Dhoni's first Instagram post in nearly two years. On the post, Dhoni's India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Ravindra Jadeja had a funny comment. "No Number plate," he quipped. The comment amused the fans and received over 21,000 likes.

"It's Dhoni, worlds knows him," wrote one fan. "

As for Dhoni, the IPL 2023 season could be a couple of months away but Dhoni has already begun practicing for the new season. The cricketer has been spotted undergoing a few training sessions in the nets.

Dhoni, who quit international cricket in August 2020, has continued to feature in the IPL for CSK. While Dhoni still remains a fan-favourite, the chances of him continuing to play in the T20 league beyond this season are fairly slim.

Dhoni was recently spotted meeting the members of the Indian cricket team ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand. He was seen interacting with the likes of Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal and the support staff.

Dhoni is arguably one of the best captains Team India ever had. He led Team India to three major ICC trophies -- 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Apart from his accomplishments in the national side, he has also been a prominent leader in franchise cricket, leading CSK to four Indian Premier League titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021).

