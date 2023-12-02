India pacer Mohammed Shami is unlikely to be considered for One-Day Internationals and T20I cricket in near future. According to news agency Press Trust of India, Shami has developed an ankle condition, which currently requires medical attention. In order to prolong his Test career, the star pacer is expected to abstain from participation in white-ball games. With the T20 World Cup set be held next year, Shami's participation in the tournament will depend on how he performs in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

"It is learnt for the time being, Shami won't play white ball games as there are seven Test matches, including five against England at home and the 'Amroha Express' is expected to play a big role in the sub-continental conditions where the ball reverses a lot," reported news agency PTI.

"Whether Shami will play next year's T20 World Cup will depend on how he fares in the Indian Premier League, where he has had two good seasons for the Gujarat Titans," the report added.

Earlier this week, Shami was named in India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

Shami was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday. It has now been learnt that the player was in the city to consult a sports orthopaedic to diagnose his ankle condition.

With the first Test against South Africa set to begin in Centurion from December 26, the player could be available for the series-opener.

"The national selectors wouldn't have selected him had there not been a chance of him getting fit in time for the Boxing Day Test," a BCCI official, privy to the development, was quoted as saying by PTI on conditions of anonymity.



Shami didn't appear in the first four matches of the recent ODI World Cup due to the team composition requirements.

He got a chance to play in the fifth match after Hardik Pandya tore his left ankle ligament trying to stop a powerful shot on his follow-through in the match against Bangladesh.

Shami ended up getting 24 wickets in seven games and was one of the biggest reasons behind India's sustained dominance for 10 straight games in the showpiece before losing the final to Australia.