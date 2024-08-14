After a lengthy break post the Sri Lanka, the Indian cricket team will again assemble next month for the Bangladesh Test series. It is rare for Indian cricketers to get such a long break. But after months of hectic cricket action, the break will be more than welcome for the seniors. The two-Test series against Bangladesh will start a rigorous period of successive Test matches for the Indian cricket team before their big Tour of Australia.

However, according to a report in Indian Express, India's premier fast bowler Jasprit may not be included in the side that will face Bangladesh. The reason being given is the hectic schedule that the Indian team has going ahead. Also, the Bangladesh series is likely to be dominated by spin. Add to it the fact that Mohammed Shami might make a comeback in this series. So, the BCCI selectors may want to give Jasprit Bumrah some extra rest.

Bumrah has often taken breaks in near past due to injury. He even underwent a surgery in March 2023 for a stress fracture at the back after being out of action since September 2022.

Meanwhile, with some of the India regulars, except pacer Jasprit Bumrah and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, likely to appear in the first round of the Duleep Trophy, the BCCI has decided to shift one of the opening matches from Anantapur to Bengaluru. Senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also might get an exemption, and the choice of appearing in the tournament is entirely on them.

The Duleep Trophy was earlier scheduled to kick-off with two sets of first round matches at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh from September 5, but now one of those games has been shifted to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here to reduce the logistical inconveniences.

Anantapur is approximately 230 kms away from Bengaluru and the city is not connected via flight.

"The decision has been made to accommodate some of the top players, so that they get a feel of the red-ball cricket ahead of the (Test) series against Bangladesh," a source close to the development told PTI.

India are slated to play two Test matches against Bangladesh – from September 19 at Chennai and from September 27 at Kanpur.

While it is up to Rohit and Kohli to play in the event, some other prominent players such as Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Kuldeep Yadav etc are expected to be available for this tournament fully or partially.

With PTI inputs