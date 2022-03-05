Story ProgressBack to home
'No Foul Play Suspected' At Shane Warne Villa: Thai Police
"No foul play was suspected at the scene based on our investigation," a Thai police officer told AFP.
File photo of Shane Warne© AFP
No foul play is suspected in the death of Australian cricket great Shane Warne at a Thai holiday island villa, local police said Saturday. "No foul play was suspected at the scene based on our investigation," a Thai police officer told AFP. The 52-year-old was found unresponsive at Samujana Villas on Koh Samui island on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.