No foul play is suspected in the death of Australian cricket great Shane Warne at a Thai holiday island villa, local police said Saturday. "No foul play was suspected at the scene based on our investigation," a Thai police officer told AFP. The 52-year-old was found unresponsive at Samujana Villas on Koh Samui island on Friday.

