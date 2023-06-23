Pakistan cricket team batter Ahmed Shehzad said in a recent interaction that India currently lacks threatening bowlers but praised their batters. In thelatest episode of the Nadir Ali Podcast, Shehzad said that India have bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja but they are not dangerous in his opinion. He drew comparisons with the Pakistan team which has historically produced world-class fast bowlers. He added that India have been successful in producing great batters over the years and the batters have received a lot of support from the team management.

"No disrespect to them. But there hasn't been any threatening bowler from India that the opposition batter is scared to play him. They have good bowlers like Bumrah, Jadeja and Ashwin, but there has not been a dangerous bowler as such. Their batters are dangerous," Shehzad said on the podcast.

When asked about the most dangerous bowler that he has faced, Shahzad picked legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar and recalled his experiences of facing Akhtar in the nets. He explained how disciplined Akhtar's bowling was and how he made sure that no batters were ever injured.

"I can't recollect any other bowler apart from Shoaib Akhtar. When I was new to the team, he was already the Shoaib Akhtar. So I faced six-eight balls from a reverse-swinging old ball against Akhtar."

"He had 2 great qualities. First, he never bowled no-balls in the nets. Second, he never bowled unnecessary bouncers to the batters in the nets. He knew the batter would get hurt," he added.