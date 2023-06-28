As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Test and ODI squads for the tour of West Indies, many fans and former cricketers were left disappointed seeing some First-Class performers' names absent. The likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Priyank Panchal were expected to be given the nod but none of them made it to the squad. While the selectors haven't given any public explanation to the domestic trio's absence, Easwaran confirmed that even he is yet to receive any communication from the board on the matter.

"No, I have not had any communication so far," Easwaran told Sportstar when asked if anyone from BCCI has got in touch with him to speak about things that he needs to improve on.

When asked if there are aspects of his game that he can work on to get better, the Bengal batter said that there will always be things he can improve on even if gets picked.

"That is there, irrespective of whether I get picked or not. I want to get better as a cricketer. I want to raise the bar every single day and get better. Selection is something which is not in my hands but improving every day is something I can work on to contribute more to my team, whichever team I play for, be it club, state, India A, East Zone or the Indian team. The thought process has always been that, I just want to focus on that. I just don't want to give up. I just want to keep focusing on getting better," he said.

The 27-year-old is set to lead the East Zone side in the Duleep Trophy, which is being held in Bengaluru from June 28 to July 16. He will be hopeful of putting on a show in the tournament, with the aim being impressing the national selectors for a spot in the senior team.