New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand Take On Sri Lanka, Eye Semi-Final Berth
NZ vs SL World Cup 2023, LIVE Updates: New Zealand will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Thursday in Bengaluru.
NZ vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:New Zealand will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Thursday in Bengaluru. New Zealand's campaign has hit a disheartening flatline after their early domination and the Kiwis will have to rediscover their bowling mojo for a World Cup reboot. Ahead of their last league match which is under rain threat, New Zealand are hobbling on eight points, aware of the fact that a defeat or a washout can throw them out of the tournament. They are now fourth on the table. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
- 12:45 (IST)NZ vs SL Live Score: Kiwi bowlers eye redemptionNew Zealand’s batting has not really collapsed except against South Africa but their bowling lacked sting when it was needed. The Kiwis made 400 against Pakistan at this venue but their bowlers continued the rudderless ways, leaking runs in plenty and left clueless against Fakhar Zaman's onslaught. The Kiwis bowlers failed in critical thinking when the going was getting tough for them, and it was quite surprising to see even experienced bowlers like Trent Boult and Tim Southee operating without a Plan B.
- 12:34 (IST)NZ vs SL Live Score: Head to headNew Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced off in 101 ODIs in the history of the format, with their first-ever clash dating back to June 1979. While the Black Caps have won 51 matches, the Lankans have emerged triumphant on 41 instances. Eight encounters have concluded with no result while one match ended in a tie. Interestingly, New Zealand have won each of their last seven ODIs versus Sri Lanka. The highest score in these fixtures is 371/7 by the Kiwis while the lowest has been 76/10 by Sri Lanka.
- 12:24 (IST)New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Weather reportAfter rain played a spoilsport during New Zealand's previous match against Pakistan, all eyes will be on today's weather forecast. The temperature at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is expected to hover around 27 degree celsius, accompanied by 78% humidity.
- 12:22 (IST)New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Pitch reportThe M Chinnaswamy Stadium is typically known as a high-scoring venue due to its shorter boundaries. No total can be considered safe at this venue. In the last match played here, New Zealand posted 401/6 while batting first. In the 41 ODIs played here, Teams batting first have won 15 matches whereas teams fielding first have emerged victorious on 22 occasions. Hence, teams prefer chasing at this venue. The average first innings total at this stadium is 237 runs.
- 12:02 (IST)NZ vs SL Live Score: Qualification scenario for NZPakistan (+0.036) and Afghanistan (-0.338), who also have eight points apiece, can also potentially reach 10 points with a win over England and South Africa in their respective final league match. In that context, the Kiwis (+0.398) have to win sufficiently big to take care of the Net Run Rate as well. So, it is not an all too bright scenario for New Zealand, but a victory will at least keep them in the race to the semifinals for the time being.
- 11:58 (IST)NZ vs SL Live Score: Crucial match for New ZealandToday's match against Sri Lanka will be a crucial one for New Zealand as their semi-final spot is at stake. The Kiwis are currently standing at the fourth spot with a total of eight points.
- 11:37 (IST)NZ vs SL Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
