New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Live:New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Saturday at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown. New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by nine wickets as the three-match series is now levelled at 1-1. The Blackcaps bowler Adam Milne had earlier taken five wickets for just 26 runs in a man-of-the-match performance as Sri Lanka were skittled for just 141 runs. Later, Tim Seifert finished on 79 not out as the hosts clinched a comfortable win. Sri Lanka had won the opening T20 match last Sunday in Auckland. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from John Davies Oval, Queenstown: