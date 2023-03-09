Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 1, Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Updates:New Zealand will be going up against Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. New Zealand expect record-breaking batter Kane Williamson to be "ready to go" against Sri Lanka despite his late arrival because of a bereavement. Williamson has remained at home in the build-up to attend a memorial service on Wednesday for his grandmother. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of 1st Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch
New Zealand will look to continue the winning momentum against Sri Lanka after their thrilling win days back against England. The Kiwis will lock horns with the Asian giants in Sri Lanka in this 2-match Test series starting from Thursday. The opening game will be taking place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The hosts will be high on confidence after becoming only the fourth nation to win a Test following a follow-on in the final Test against mighty England. The squad is very well balanced with a lot of experience, Blair Tickner being the youngest of all at 29. Black Caps' ace batter Kane Williamson became the top run-getter in Tests for the Kiwis a few days back and will be crucial for the hosts in this series as well. Sri Lanka will walk into this game still having a chance to qualify for World Test Championship (WTC) final. They will be hoping that Australia get a victory against India in the fourth Test while they are required to whitewash Black Caps. Sri Lanka are a consistently improving side and they are the only one to challenge India for a spot in the World Test Championship final shows the massive improvement they have done all these years. The Asian giants have brought in two uncapped players, batsman Nishan Madushka and pace bowler Milan Rathnayake. Regardless of the qualification scenarios for the World Test Championship final, this game offers a lot to all of us as both sides are well-balanced and really good competitors.