NZ vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates: Chasing a target of 426, New Zealand find themselves in a spot of bother against South Africa in the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Kiwis are 94/4, still needing 332 runs to win on Day 5. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Mahara took two wickets each ahead of the close of the day's play. Devon Conway is batting on 60 and has given the hosts a glimmer of hope. Having already lost the first Test, South Africa, on the other hand, will look to skittle out the hosts and level the two-match series at 1-1. Earlier, South Africa eventually declared their innings at 354/9 after Kyle Verreynne 136-run knock. Earlier, Sarel Erwee scored a fine 108 as South Africa went on to post a total of 364. In reply, New Zealand were bowled out of a total of 293, as the visitors took a 71-run lead in the first innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Right then, that is all we have from Day 4 of this Test match. It has been a day where South Africa have tightened their grip on this game and are just 6 wickets away from a memorable win at Hagley Oval. Can they script a famous win after being demolished in the first Test match on this very ground? Or will New Zealand display some character and resolve to save this Test. All the answers coming your way on Day 5. The first ball will be bowled at 3.30 am IST (10 pm GMT, previous day). But as usual, our buildup will begin well in advance. Until then, goodbye and cheers!
New Zealand were quite poor on Day 4, to be honest. The bowling lacked penetration and the absence of a spinner in their attack will be a matter of discussion for sometime now. They could not put a lid on the scoring rate either and that meant that they were almost knocked out of the game with 426 runs to chase in the final innings. However, the worst was yet to come as they gave away three early wickets with the bat too. Conway and Mitchell had a decent partnership after that but Mitchell departed towards the fag end to make things even worse for the Blackcaps. The pitch is not that bad to bat on and if the Kiwis manage to apply themselves in the middle on Day 5, they might salvage a draw here, but a tough Day 5 awaits them.
South Africa have taken four wickets in this final session on a pitch that doesn’t have much for the bowlers in it. Rabada and Maharaj were always going to be key for them and they have delivered for their team again in this final session. Rabada sent back both the openers to the hut early and then Maharaj with his crafty spin-bowling got rid of Nicholls and well-set Mitchell to put South Africa right on top. Earlier in the day, they were fantastic with the bat too, as Kyle Verreynne notched up his maiden Test century and Rabada played a whirlwind cameo to post a huge target in front of the Blackcaps.
South Africa have finally managed to break the door and are now in a position where they are the only team that can win this game, at least realistically. After fighting hard for three days, New Zealand have been thoroughly outplayed on Day 4. They have six wickets in hand now and need to bat 90 overs on Day 5 to salvage a draw in this Test. A win for them is hard to imagine even if you put yourself into the shoes of a very optimistic Kiwi supporter.
Maharaj serves a flatter ball that goes on with the arm, from middle. Tom Blundell prods and tucks it to the leg side for a single. That will be STUMPS on Day 4!
Flatter and quicker, outside off. Conway punches it off the back foot through covers and takes a run.
Tossed up, outside off. Devon Conway drives it through cover and takes a couple of runs.
On a length, outside off. Devon Conway covers the line and blocks it.
DROPPED! A tough chance though! Floated, on a length, well outside off. Devon Conway plants his front foot forward and looks to block but it hits the splice and pops out straight to Dean Elgar at silly point who fails to grab the ball.
Tosses it up, around off. Devon Conway gets solid in his front foot defence.
Back of a length, outside off. Tom Blundell defends it away from his body towards cover.
Short of a length, around off. Tom Blundell hangs back and defends it onto the deck.
Another ball, on a length, outside off and going on with the angle. Tom Blundell does not bother playing at that one.
Good-length ball, outside off. Tom Blundell leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
Back of a length, around leg. Devon Conway just helps it on its way towards fine leg for a single.
A length ball, angling down leg. Devon Conway misses his flick.
Tossed up, on a length, outside off. Devon Conway prods to block but it goes off the outside edge past the slip fielder for a run.
Slower through the air, way outside off. Conway smothers the spin and dabs it onto the deck.
Floated, on a length, around middle. Devon Conway keeps it out.
Looped up, on a length, outside off. Devon Conway presses forward to block.