NZ vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates: Chasing a target of 426, New Zealand find themselves in a spot of bother against South Africa in the second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Kiwis are 94/4, still needing 332 runs to win on Day 5. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Mahara took two wickets each ahead of the close of the day's play. Devon Conway is batting on 60 and has given the hosts a glimmer of hope. Having already lost the first Test, South Africa, on the other hand, will look to skittle out the hosts and level the two-match series at 1-1. Earlier, South Africa eventually declared their innings at 354/9 after Kyle Verreynne 136-run knock. Earlier, Sarel Erwee scored a fine 108 as South Africa went on to post a total of 364. In reply, New Zealand were bowled out of a total of 293, as the visitors took a 71-run lead in the first innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 5 from the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.