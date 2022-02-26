New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3: Live Cricket Score And Updates
New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3, live cricket score and updates:New Zealand will look to continue their recovery while South Africa will eye early wickets when the two teams resume playing on the third day of the 2nd Test in Christchurch on Saturday. Earlier, Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell mounted a crucial rescue mission for New Zealand as South Africa continued to dominate the second Test on day two on Saturday. Their 66-run, sixth wicket partnership, dominated by a half-century to de Grandhomme, lifted New Zealand to 157 for five at stumps in reply to South Africa's 364. Playing with the lights on during a gloomy afternoon at Hagley Oval, South Africa had New Zealand at five for 91 before de Grandhomme joined Mitchell in the middle. The burly all-rounder favoured attack as the best defence and was not out at 54 off 61 deliveries at stumps, with the more circumspect Mitchell on 29. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Right then, South Africa have finally arrived in New Zealand. They were only physically present in the first Test but now they are physically, mentally and skillfully in New Zealand. The visitors are in the driver's seat and it's just a matter of breaking the current partnership. They still have a handy lead and one hour of disciplined bowling on the morning of Day 3 will further strengthen their chances in this Test match. For New Zealand, their hopes are pinned big time on Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell. Another hour of Colin's blitz with the bat will be enough to bring this match in the balance. Plenty to look forward to on Sunday. Don't forget to join us. The first ball will be at 3.30 am IST (10 pm GMT, previous day) but as usual, our build-up will begin in advance. Until we meet again, it's goodbye and cheers!
Summarizing Day 2 - At the start of the day's play, South Africa had the advantage but that didn't last for long. The Kiwi bowlers turned up with full force and picked wickets at regular wickets. As many as four wickets went down in the morning session for just 60 runs and the hosts managed to restore some parity. Just when it appeared that the Proteas would get bundled out under 325, the pair of Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj joined forces. It was an assault from them on the strategy of Neil Wagner to bowl short as they took him to the cleaners and combined for a 62-run stand which catapulted South Africa's total above 350. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen then made life tough for the Kiwi batters and hunted down 5 wickets together. The former, in particular, was very lethal in his spell after Tea and was too hot to handle.
An excellent second half of the final session for the Kiwis but in totality, the day has belonged to the touring party once more! The bowlers of South Africa put out a clinical show and decimated the top half of New Zealand's batting. They bowled according to the plan and got good support from the surface as well under overcast conditions (with the floodlights on). However, after the arrival of Colin de Grandhomme at the crease, things changed drastically. With the hosts reeling, Colin decided to throw caution to the wind and it paid off. His counter-punch stopped South Africa's charge and stole the momentum away a bit. Currently, he is involved in a 66-run stand with Daryl Mitchell and together, they have brought the deficit down to 207 runs.
Full and around middle, angling in, Daryl Mitchell brings down a straight bat and pushes it towards mid on. With that, it's time for STUMPS ON DAY 2!
SHOUT FOR AN LBW! The umpire shakes his head. Dean Elgar smiles. He has already wasted two reviews. Takes chance and goes for it. DRS time. Lutho Sipamla delivers it on a length, around off and it nips back in off the seam. Daryl Mitchell strides forward to defend but seems to have missed the ball. He is pinged on the pads, they put in an unsuccessful appeal. The third umpire finds a big INSIDE EDGE on the UltraEdge. South Africa have exhausted all their reviews now.
Fullish and close to off, Daryl Mitchell plays it nice and late and pushes it away with an angled bat to backward point.
Edgy! Pitches it up and around off, at 126 kph, Daryl Mitchell gets forward to defend but it gathers the inside edge and rolls to mid-wicket.
Goes very full with his length, around off at 125.9 kph, Daryl Mitchell drives it down to mid on.
Serves it on a length and around off, Daryl Mitchell is solidly behind the line as he blocks it to safety.
Last over of the day's play...
Quicker one, full and around leg, Colin pushes it down to mid on.
Loopy and full, around middle, Colin de Grandhomme presses forward and blocks it from the middle of the bat.
Full and around off, driven down to mid off and Colin de Grandhomme wanted a run. He was sent back by his partner.
EDGY! Keshav Maharaj bowls it slower through the air and gets good grip and spin. Lands it on middle, it turns away with extra bounce, Colin de Grandhomme wants to defend but it takes the outer edge and runs wide of first slip for a couple of runs.
A flatter arm ball around off, at 90.1 kph, Colin tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Floated and full, drifting in around leg, Colin de Grandhomme defends it back to the bowler.
Fullish and on off, angling in, Daryl Mitchell forces it down to mid on. 2 more overs left in the day's play!
A tempter from Lutho Sipamla. Delivers it on a driving length outside off, Daryl Mitchell presses forward and then allows it through.
In the corridor outside off, on a length and holding its line, Daryl Mitchell shoulders arms after covering his stumps.
Fuller and on off, Daryl Mitchell drives it back towards the bowler who makes a half stop.