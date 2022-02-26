New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3, live cricket score and updates:New Zealand will look to continue their recovery while South Africa will eye early wickets when the two teams resume playing on the third day of the 2nd Test in Christchurch on Saturday. Earlier, Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell mounted a crucial rescue mission for New Zealand as South Africa continued to dominate the second Test on day two on Saturday. Their 66-run, sixth wicket partnership, dominated by a half-century to de Grandhomme, lifted New Zealand to 157 for five at stumps in reply to South Africa's 364. Playing with the lights on during a gloomy afternoon at Hagley Oval, South Africa had New Zealand at five for 91 before de Grandhomme joined Mitchell in the middle. The burly all-rounder favoured attack as the best defence and was not out at 54 off 61 deliveries at stumps, with the more circumspect Mitchell on 29. (LIVE SCORECARD)

