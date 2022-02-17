Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2: Live Cricket Score And Updates
New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2,live cricket score and updates: New Zealand will look to tighten their grip over South Africa in the opening Test when they resume batting on the second day of play in Christchurch on Friday.
New Zealand will look to tighten their grip over South Africa in the 1st Test on Friday.© AFP
New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2, live cricket score and updates:New Zealand will look to tighten their grip over South Africa in the opening Test when they resume batting on the second day of play in Christchurch on Friday. Earlier, New Zealand dominated South Africa to hold a 21-run lead on day one of the Test after Matt Henry spearheaded the attack with a career-best seven for 23. Henry's bounce and movement saw South Africa fold for 95 before tea, and at stumps New Zealand had benefitted from the wicket browning off in the late afternoon and were 116 for three. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, South Africa in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2022, Feb 17, 2022
Day 1 | Stumps
NZ
116/3 (39.0)
SA
95
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.97
% chance to win
NZ 80%
Draw 8%
SA 12%
Batsman
Henry Nicholls
37 (54)
Neil Wagner
2* (12)
Bowler
Marco Jansen
11/1 (8)
Duanne Olivier
36/2 (8)
Topics mentioned in this article
NZ vs SA LIVE
Right then, New Zealand are ahead by 21 runs and have 7 wickets in the bank. Their aim would be to bat South Africa out of the match on Day 2. That said, the early morning conditions will bring plenty of challenges their way and that will be the opportunity for South Africa to make a comeback. Can they do it? The first ball on Friday will be at 3.30 am IST (10 pm GMT, previous day) but as usual, our build-up will begin much before. Until we meet again, it's goodbye and cheers!
South Africa bowled well but only in patches and their catching was mediocre, to say the least. As many as four catches went down and had they taken all of them, they could have been in a better position. It was a struggle for Tom Latham and Will Young during their stay against the new ball but once they departed, the pair of Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls joined forces and brought a sense of calmness at the crease. They combined for a 75-run stand and helped New Zealand in wiping off the deficit. Conway did fall late in the day but Nicholls is still going strong and a big knock will be expected from him on Day 2. Just for the record, Henry Nicholls was dropped twice by South Africa, once in the slip cordon by Zubayr Hamza at the score of 5 and then by Temba Bavuma at point when he was on 23.
A wicket late in the evening will have given South Africa some hope but they are still miles behind in this match after an abysmal batting show. It was a riveting day of Test cricket, dominated by the bowlers as 13 wickets fell altogether. The Hagley Oval had plenty of juice on the surface and the pacers utilized it to their advantage. Matt Henry was the star with his 7-wicket haul as he demolished the South African batting and played a major role in bundling them out for only 95 runs. In reply, it was not easy for New Zealand against some tidy bowling from the Proteas.
A length ball, on middle, Nicholls misses his defensive shot and gets hit high on the pads. That will be Stumps on Day 1. New Zealand lead by 21 runs.
A full ball, swinging on the pads. Wagner whips it to deep square leg for a single.
Length and on middle. Defended out.
A short ball, on middle. Wagner dodges and lets it through.
PUT DOWN! On a length, angling on middle, Wagner stays back to defend but gets an inside edge to short leg where Rassie van der Dussen fails to gobble it up. He reacted too slowly.
Short of a length, angling down. Nicholls gets on top of the bounce as he eases it to deep backward square leg for a single.
South Africa are rushing through now. They have around four minutes to bowl two overs.
Comes around the wicket for the last delivery and makes it to move away as well but the line is outside off. Easy leave for Wagner.
A length ball, on middle, some steep bounce there. Wagner awkwardly keeps it out.
Length and on middle. This time Wagner gets inside the line of the ball to block it out.
Short ball, angling around off. Wagner is squared up as he tries to defend it.
Jansen comes over the wicket and angles it around off, Nicholls guides it through point for a single.
Bangs a short ball, on middle, Henry evades it.
Full and down the leg side. Wagner misses his flick. Good take by the keeper to his right. Successful over for South Africa, two runs and a big wicket of Conway coming from it.
Length ball, on off. Wagner blocks it out.
Short of a length, on middle. Wagner looks to block it but the extra bounce takes the shoulder of the blade and lobs just near the pitch. Drops safely.
Full ball, outside off. Nicholls defends it with soft hands, past gully for a single.