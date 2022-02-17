New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2, live cricket score and updates:New Zealand will look to tighten their grip over South Africa in the opening Test when they resume batting on the second day of play in Christchurch on Friday. Earlier, New Zealand dominated South Africa to hold a 21-run lead on day one of the Test after Matt Henry spearheaded the attack with a career-best seven for 23. Henry's bounce and movement saw South Africa fold for 95 before tea, and at stumps New Zealand had benefitted from the wicket browning off in the late afternoon and were 116 for three. (LIVE SCORECARD)