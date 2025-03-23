New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Score Updates, 4th T20I: Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the fourth T20I match on Sunday. Pakistan have pulled themselves back into the five-match T20I series against New Zealand after a stunning run chase to win the previous game. 22-year-old opener Hasan Nawaz slammed the fastest T20I century by a Pakistan player in the third T20I, as Pakistan chased down 205 in just 16 overs. Pakistan now have the momentum to try and tie the series and take it to the deciding game. On the other hand, New Zealand have the opportunity to seal the series victory by winning the fourth T20I. (Live Scorecard)