Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I, LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl vs NZ
New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I, LIVE Scorecard Updates: Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the fourth T20I match on Sunday
NZ v Pak 4th T20I LIVE Score Updates© AFP
New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE Score Updates, 4th T20I: Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the fourth T20I match on Sunday. Pakistan have pulled themselves back into the five-match T20I series against New Zealand after a stunning run chase to win the previous game. 22-year-old opener Hasan Nawaz slammed the fastest T20I century by a Pakistan player in the third T20I, as Pakistan chased down 205 in just 16 overs. Pakistan now have the momentum to try and tie the series and take it to the deciding game. On the other hand, New Zealand have the opportunity to seal the series victory by winning the fourth T20I. (Live Scorecard)
4th T20I, Pakistan in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2025, Mar 23, 2025
Play In Progress
NZ
61/1 (4.5)
PAK
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 12.62
Batsman
Finn Allen
7 (4)
Mark Chapman
0* (3)
Bowler
Abrar Ahmed
19/0 (1)
Haris Rauf
6/1 (0.5)
Topics mentioned in this article
NZ v PAK 4th T20I LIVE
A good length ball, outside off, Chapman punches it to cover.
Mark Chapman is the new man in.
OUT! TAKEN! Moment of brilliance on the field! Just what Pakistan needed! The hard length delivery from Rauf, on middle and leg. Seifert pulls but gets a bit cramped as he plays the shot, it goes to deep mid-wicket where Khushdil Shah runs forward and to his right, dives low and takes a brilliant catch. Does well to hold onto it. Can Pakistan pull things back from here?
FIVE WIDES! Haris Rauf under pressure straightaway! Spills it well down the leg side, Seifert leaves and it somehow goes past the keeper as well, as it races to the fine leg fence.
Haris Rauf is into the attack.
A single to end but 19 runs off the over. The slider, full and on leg, this is clipped to square leg for a single.
SIX! Best of the lot! Serious shot! Into the 40s! Flat again outside off, Seifert nails his aerial punch this time as he hits it over extra cover for a six.
FOUR! Not off the middle but good enough to bag a boundary! Flat and outside off, top spin on it and Seifert looks to punch on the up, plays off the outer half and it lobs over covers and rolls to the fence.
SIX! Not good from Ahmed! Pitches it up, full and on middle, Seifert quite easily dispatches it over long on for a biggie.
Ahmed need to push his length forward! Bowls slightly short and around off, Seifert makes room and punches it to cover.
Ahmed flights it on a length and outside off, Seifert slaps it to the right of cover who gets a hand on it. A couple of runs.
A halt in play as the Pakistani players are quickly hydrating themselves. Change in bowling, Abrar Ahmed is into the attack.
Slower short delivery on middle, Seifert pulls it to deep square leg for a single. 15 runs off the over.
SIX! Big over already! Bowls it in the slot, Seifert pre-meditates, gets in the shape as he rocks back and smashes it over long off for a huge six.
Change of pace from Afridi! At 119 clicks! On a length and on top of off. Seifert taps it to backward point.
A good length delivery on middle, Allen knocks it in front of mid on and takes a sharp single.
FOUR! Freebie! Looks for the swing but dishes out a full toss on the pads. Allen whips it over mid-wicket and it rolls to the fence.
THREE RUNS! Pitched up swinging on middle, Seifert flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder gives the chase and slides near the fence to save a run for his team. Abbas Afridi it was.
Floats it a bit, full and on middle, Seifert skips down and lofts off the inner half of the bat and to long on for a single.
Tossed up full and on middle, arm delivery and Seifert punches it to mid off.