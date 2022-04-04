New Zealand vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates: New Zealand got off to a strong start as opener Martin Guptill scored a brilliant half-century in the final ODI vs Netherlands at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. This match also marks Ross Taylor's final international game. Taylor had also played his last Test match against Bangladesh at home recently as the home side will be eager to give a grand send-off to him. Netherlands, on the other hand, will aim to win at least one ODI in the series and salvage some pride. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c & wk), Michael Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Michael Rippon, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen

New Zealand vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates From Seddon Park In Hamilton