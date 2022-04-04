New Zealand vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates: New Zealand Get Off To A Strong Start
New Zealand vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates: New Zealand got off to a strong start as opener Martin Guptill scored a brilliant half-century in the final ODI vs Netherlands at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. This match also marks Ross Taylor's final international game. Taylor had also played his last Test match against Bangladesh at home recently as the home side will be eager to give a grand send-off to him. Netherlands, on the other hand, will aim to win at least one ODI in the series and salvage some pride. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c & wk), Michael Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry
Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Michael Rippon, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen
New Zealand vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI, Live
Ross Taylor seems to have hurt his finger. The physio is out there to have a check on him.
Extra bounce again, from a good length around middle, Taylor is hit on the gloves as he tries to defend. It rolls away to point. Rosco seems to have hurt his fingers.
Ross Taylor comes out to bat for one last time. The crowd applauds as he walks out. A big moment for him and the Dutch players give him a guard of honour!
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Fred Klaassen bends his back and surprises the batter with a bouncer. It's a slower one at 121.5 kph but has extra bounce. Martin Guptill turns to pull but it takes the top edge and flies behind. Scott Edwards, the keeper, moves across to his left and takes the catch. They appeal, the finger is up and Guptill exits after a wonderful century. The 171-run stand is broken. The replays, later on, show that it came off the gloves.
A touch short and on middle, Martin Guptill gets back and works it to mid-wicket for a single. 10 from this over, 40 in the last 4.
Fuller and on middle, hammered past the bowler for a run down the ground.
Eases it down to long on and takes a single.
Flighted, landing outside leg, Guptill tries to sweep but misses. He is hit on the pads, the bowler appeals but the umpire disagrees.
SIX! Guptill brings his century in style, his 17th in ODIs and the crowd roars. Off comes the helmet and there is a big smile on his face. Fuller in length and outside off, Martin Guptill presses forward and lifts it cleanly over wide long off for a maximum. He raises his bat and enjoys the ovation. Get ready, Netherlands, for an onslaught!
Turns it off his pads to square leg for a run.
Michael Rippon (5-0-36-0) comes back to bowl.
Short and outside off, slower one, Young chops it down wide of short third man for a run. 8 from this over, make it 30 in the last three.
FOUR! Take that for a reply. A thunderous blow. Full and around off, Young latches onto it and smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary. He also moves into the 90s!
Ouch! Surprises the batter with a steep bounce. Back of a length, around middle, rears up, Young fails to move away from the line and takes a blow on his gloves.
Width there again, short and outside off, Young steers it through point for a couple of runs. 200 comes up!
Back of a length, outside off, Will hangs back and tries to guide it past short third man but finds the fielder instead.
Moves to 98! Full and on middle, Guptill nudges it towards mid on and takes a single.
Fred Klaassen (6-0-23-1) is back on!
FOUR! Well played! Fuller and around off, long on is up and Will Young is aware. He goes after it and lifts it over that fielder for a boundary. 14 from the over, 22 in the last two. There has been a momentum shift after the Drinks break. More intent from the Kiwis.
Fuller and around off, eased through cover-point for a single.