New Zealand vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 Highlights: England's hopes of a series clean sweep all but evaporated on Sunday as they capitulated on day two of the third Test to trail New Zealand by 340 runs. The home side skittled England for 143 before reaching 136 for 3 by stumps in their second innings in Hamilton, enjoying easily their best day of a series in which they had been outplayed until now. Kane Williamson was at the crease on 50 and Rachin Ravindra two. (SCORECARD)