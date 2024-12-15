Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: New Zealand Move Towards Consolation Win
New Zealand vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 Highlights: England's hopes of a series clean sweep all but evaporated on Sunday.
NZ v ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights© X (Twitter)
New Zealand vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 Highlights: England's hopes of a series clean sweep all but evaporated on Sunday as they capitulated on day two of the third Test to trail New Zealand by 340 runs. The home side skittled England for 143 before reaching 136 for 3 by stumps in their second innings in Hamilton, enjoying easily their best day of a series in which they had been outplayed until now. Kane Williamson was at the crease on 50 and Rachin Ravindra two. (SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Crowe-Thorpe Trophy, 2024, Dec 14, 2024
Day 4 | Match Ended
NZ
347&453
ENG
143&234 (47.2)
Seddon Park, Hamilton
New Zealand beat England by 423 runs
NZ vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights
We are back for the chase! The players are already out in the middle now. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are the two openers for England. Matt Henry has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Here we go...
... FOURTH INNINGS ...
England, on the other hand now have a huge task on their hands. Their bowlers were a bit inconsistent and luck did not favor them too. They used 8 bowlers but they leaked runs without getting much reward. Ben Stokes' injury did not help them and it remains to be seen whether he will come out to bat or not. Jacob Bethell was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Stoles and Shoaib Bashir got a couple each. Now, their batters need to do something special if they want to chase this down and shatter some records. Join us in a bit for the run chase.
New Zealand have been finally bundled out for 453! With a massive lead of 657 runs, New Zealand are very much in control of this game and have just over two days to bowl England out to end the series on a good note. The highlight of this inning was that fantastic hundred from Kane Williamson, his 7th at this venue. Will Young and Daryl Mitchell score fine fifties while Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, and Mitchell Santner played some good cameos to help their cause. The lower order showcased some clean hitting, but the crowd would have been a bit disappointed as Tim Southee could not get those two hits to reach 100 Test sixes.
OUT! BOWLED! And that's it for New Zealand! Finally, their batting comes to an end! Jacob Bethell drops it short, around leg, quick, angles in from around the wicket. Matt Henry goes for a flick shot but misses it. The ball hits him on the pads and goes further to dislodge the stumps.
Matt Henry is the last man in.
OUT! CAUGHT! Tim Southee departs for the final time in Test cricket. Bowled fuller and quicker, outside off, turning away. Tim Southee opens up and swings through the line of the ball with a horizontal bat but instead takes the top edge and sits up straight in the air towards long off. Zak Crawley settles himself underneath it and completes the catch. Tim Southee walks back amongst thunderous applause.
Full and on middle, turning away. Tom Blundell rocks on the backfoot and tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Full and on the off stump. Tom Blundell looks to heave it over mid-wicket but misses.
Drags his length, wide outside off, Tim Southee cuts it lately straight to point for no run from the back foot.
Tossed up, outside off, Tim Southee tries to heave it down the ground but only manages to get a thick inside edge to mid-wicket.
Goes fuller, outside off, quick, Tom Blundell shimmies and pushes it along the ground to long on for a single.
SIX! BOOM! This time, he connects it. Shoaib Bashir gives flight to full ball, around off, angles in from over the wicket, Tom Blundell goes on his knees and plays a slog sweep shot over the cow corner for a biggie.
Tossed up, around off, angles in, Tom Blundell swings it hard along the ground but straight to mid-wicket.
Comes from over the wicket, a low full toss, around off, Tim Southee comes down the track and pushes it to long on for a single.
Drops it short, quick, around off, Tim Southee pulls it to deep square leg for a single. A big over for New Zealand as their lead has shoots up to 648 runs.
Tim Southee walks out to bat for one last time for New Zealand. England gives him another guard of honor. The crowd was waiting for this moment. Also, Tim Southee needs 2 more big hits to reach 100 Test sixes.
OUT! CAUGHT! Quicker and flatter outside off stump. Mitchell Santner swings hard through the line but is a bit late on the shot, gets a thick outside edge and it flies towards backward point in the hands of Shoaib Bashir. Mitchell Santner falls one short of his half-century!
SIX! Carved Out! Joe Root bangs in short, arm ball from around the wicket, angles in sharply, around middle. Mitchell Santner stays deep in the crease and whacks it over the deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Second of the over.
FOUR BYES! That has gone through everyone. Full toss, outside off. Mitchell Santner swings and misses and the keeper has nowhere to go as it races towards the deep fine leg boundary.