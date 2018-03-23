Kane Williamson Becomes New Zealand's Most Prolific Century-Maker In Test Cricket

Kane Williamson smashed a brilliant century, 18th of his international Test career, to become New Zealand's most prolific century-maker. The hosts continued to dominate, increasing their lead on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. The Black Caps captain reached his record ton with a single off English pacer James Anderson through gully. The 27-year-old started the day 2 on 91 and showed little nerves in reaching his century as New Zealand batsmen continued to pile the pressure on England, who were bowled out for a paltry 58 in their first innings.