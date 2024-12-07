New Zealand vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live: England inch closer to a win in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand. Gus Atkinson claimed a hat-trick before England's batsmen let loose to power the visitors 533 runs ahead of New Zealand on Saturday and in full control of thw game. The flagging home side will need to chase an enormous score in the fourth innings after England went to stumps at 378 for 5 in Wellington on day two. Captain Ben Stokes resisted any urge to declare, instead cementing England's position of power as four batters posted half-centuries to build on their first-innings advantage of 155. Joe Root was at the crease on 73 while Stokes struck a whirlwind 35 not out against a tiring attack, after Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett were both dismissed in the 90s. (Live Scorecard)