New Zealand vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Live: England inch closer to a win in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand. Gus Atkinson claimed a hat-trick before England's batsmen let loose to power the visitors 533 runs ahead of New Zealand on Saturday and in full control of thw game. The flagging home side will need to chase an enormous score in the fourth innings after England went to stumps at 378 for 5 in Wellington on day two. Captain Ben Stokes resisted any urge to declare, instead cementing England's position of power as four batters posted half-centuries to build on their first-innings advantage of 155. Joe Root was at the crease on 73 while Stokes struck a whirlwind 35 not out against a tiring attack, after Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett were both dismissed in the 90s. (Live Scorecard)
Not a single maiden over in 76 overs highlights just how much England have made New Zealand toil in the field. With the second new ball only four overs old, the hosts will be eager to capitalize on the early morning conditions on Day 3. Meanwhile, England, sitting in a position of absolute dominance, will look to double down and extend their already massive lead. There is a forecast for scattered showers on Day 3, but let's hope the rain stays away. The first ball on Day 3 will be bowled at 10 pm GMT, but you can join us early for the build-up. The excitement on this action-packed weekend is far from over. Not far from Wellington, over in Adelaide, Day 2 of the Day-Night Test between Australia and India is underway. Later in the day, you can also follow Day 3's proceedings of the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka. You can switch tabs and keep track of those games. Cheers!
Gus Atkinson is down for a quick chat. He says that they started the day pretty well and the plan was to go hard right up top and it came off. Further adds that getting the hat-trick felt good but never actually thought of taking a hat-trick in a Test match. Mentions that he doesn't want to speak too soon about his rhythm and feels that he is slowly getting back into the groove. In terms of game plans for bowling, he says that they will stick to the usual stuff and try and challenge the batters as much as they can and if that doesn't work they will look to do something else.
Joe Root and Harry Brook then took charge, adding to New Zealand's woes. The third session began on a more measured note, with Root and Brook adopting a steady approach rather than launching an all-out attack. Both batters maintained a healthy scoring rate as they reached well-deserved fifties. Brook eventually fell while attempting a big shot, and Ollie Pope followed soon after, dismissed cheaply. Ben Stokes, however, wasted no time, teeing off from ball one, raising the prospect of a late declaration. That, however, did not materialize as Root and Stokes batted through the remainder of the day with a commanding lead of 533 runs.
In response, England lost Zak Crawley cheaply, but Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell led a spirited counterattack. Both batters adopted an aggressive yet calculated approach, finding boundaries with ease while rotating the strike effectively. However, as their respective hundreds approached, the tempo slowed noticeably, with both showing signs of nerves in the nineties. Neither could reach the milestone, but their efforts laid a solid foundation for England.
The day began with New Zealand trailing by 194 runs and desperately looking to narrow the deficit with five wickets in hand. However, Brydon Carse delivered a double blow in the fourth over of the morning, dismantling the hosts' hopes. Gus Atkinson then stole the spotlight with a stunning hat-trick, wrapping up the innings as New Zealand lost 5 for 39 to be bowled out for 125, conceding a hefty 155-run lead.
SESSION SUMMARY - 33 overs, 163 runs, and 2 wickets. For the second day in a row, England have stamped their authority and firmly established themselves in the driver’s seat. While Day 3 is traditionally considered the 'moving day' in Test cricket, this match has been progressing at a breakneck pace, and it seems the moving day has arrived a day early. With England extending their stranglehold, the game appears to have moved well beyond New Zealand’s grasp.
Ends with a short ball, down the leg, Joe Root watches it through to the keeper. THAT WILL BE STUMPS FOR DAY 2!
Short of length, around shoulders, Ben Stokes pulls it out to deep square leg for a single.
Good change of pace by Nathan Smith as he goes fuller this time, on pads, Joe Root nudges it to square leg and takes a single.
Slower length ball, around middle, Joe Root flicks it wide of deep square leg and takes a couple of runs.
Slower back of a length ball, outside off, Joe Root dabs it to cover and runs off but is sent back by Ben Stokes.
Starts from over the wicket, on hard length, around middle and leg, Ben Stokes pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket for a single.
Banged in on a hard length, on off, Stokes jabs it to the right of deep mid-wicket. Root loses his footing at the batting end and the batters stay content with the single.
Bowled full and on the stumps, nips in off the wicket. Joe Root looks to flick it off the pads but misses. A leg bye is taken as the ball rolls off the pads towards square leg.
Full and on the off stump, nips away slightly. Ben Stokes gets squared up and it flies off the outside edge wide of backward point for a single.
On a length and drifting onto the pads. Joe Root flicks it towards backward square leg for a single.
FOUR! A bit too straight and Joe Root cashes in. Full and on middle, nips inward. Joe Root stands tall and flicks it off the hips towards the deep fine leg fence and picks up another boundary.
On a length, just outside off. Ben Stokes flat bats it towards sweeper cover. One hand comes off the bat in the end and Stokes picks up a single.
An appeal for LBW but the umpire shakes his head! Length ball, around off, angling in from over the stumps, Joe Root tries to flick it but misses the line and gets hit on the pads. Looked to be going down leg.
Miscued but safe! Nathan Smith bowls on a short length, around chest height, Ben Stokes walks down the track and pulls it but doesn't make a good connection and the ball gets skied towards deep backward square leg where Rachin Ravindra seems to lose the ball in the sun and the ball lands in front.