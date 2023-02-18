NZ vs ENG, 1st Test Live Updates: England look to extend their 98-run lead over New Zealand on Day 3 of the 1st Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The visitors lost openers Ben Duckett, for 25, and Zak Crawley, for 28, in reaching 79-2 off 16 overs at stumps on Day 2. Earlier, Tom Blundell's career-best 138 steered his side to 306 and just 19 runs short of England's 325-9 declared. Blundell shared a 75-run partnership with opener Devon Conway (77) but just as valuable were late stands with tailenders Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner -- both on Test debut -- of 53 and 59 respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the 1st Test between New Zealand and England from Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

Featured Video Of The Day

Young Girls Who Eat, Sleep And Dream Cricket