New Zealand vs England, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score Updates
NZ vs ENG, 1st Test Live Updates: England look to extend their 98-run lead over New Zealand on Day 3 of the 1st Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui
1st Test, Day 3 Live: England look to extend lead against New Zealand at Bay Oval.
NZ vs ENG, 1st Test Live Updates: England look to extend their 98-run lead over New Zealand on Day 3 of the 1st Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The visitors lost openers Ben Duckett, for 25, and Zak Crawley, for 28, in reaching 79-2 off 16 overs at stumps on Day 2. Earlier, Tom Blundell's career-best 138 steered his side to 306 and just 19 runs short of England's 325-9 declared. Blundell shared a 75-run partnership with opener Devon Conway (77) but just as valuable were late stands with tailenders Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner -- both on Test debut -- of 53 and 59 respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the 1st Test between New Zealand and England from Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui
1st Test, England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2023, Feb 16, 2023
Day 2 | Stumps
NZ
306
ENG
325/9d&79/2 (16.0)
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.94
% chance to win
ENG 60%
Draw 7%
NZ 33%
Batsman
Ollie Pope
14 (18)
Stuart Broad
6* (13)
Bowler
Tim Southee
30/0 (8)
Scott Kuggeleijn
2/1 (2)
Right then, England lead by 98 runs and there's still plenty of time left in the Test match. Day 3 is known as the moving day but every day so far has been a moving day in this game and we will hope that the game continues to move at a good pace. The visitors have their noses well in front and would want to stretch this lead at least beyond the 300-run mark. New Zealand on the other hand will look to keep the lead to a minimum as batting will definitely get a bit tougher late on Day 3 and on the remaining days as well. Do join us for the action at 6.30 am IST (1 am GMT) on Saturday. You can also catch the build-up for the day a lot earlier. Cheers!
New Zealand did extremely well to claw their way back into the game but when they had the chance to bowl with the new ball under lights, they didn't make full use of it. The lack of a second new-ball bowler cost them a bit but Blair Tickner came on as the first change and after a bit of perseverance, he got the breakthrough. After this Tim Southee bowled some probing lines but didn't get any reward. Scott Kuggeleijn came on to bowl late on in the day and picked up a wicket in his very first over and this could have been doubled if not for a miscommunication between the bowler and keeper. In the end, the Kiwis would have wanted to have picked up a couple of more wickets but the way they batted should prove to be a confidence booster for them on Day 3.
England were made to toil a bit more in the field at the start of the final session but they did get the job done and ended with a small lead of 19 runs. Under lights, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett didn't hesitate one bit and started playing shots and sent the bad balls to the fence. The pair put on 52 runs before Duckett got out and then Crawley too followed suit by playing a lazy shot. Ollie Pope was joined by the nightwatchman Stuart Broad and the pair managed to see their team through to Day 3 without losing another scalp. They will now look to make the most use of the batting-friendly conditions early on Day 3.
End of yet another fascinating day of Test cricket here at the Bay Oval! Two days have now just breezed past in this Test match and everyone watching inside the stadium and elsewhere have had their money's worth up until now. Both New Zealand and England have gone toe-to-toe on Day 2 but in the end, the visitors will be happier of the two teams going into the moving day as they lead by 98 runs with 8 wickets in hand and better batting conditions to come early on Day 3.
Leg bye! Short of a length on leg by Scott Kuggeleijn, Stuart Broad looks to tuck this one on the leg side but fails to get any bat on it. The ball comes off his body and rolls to fine leg for a single. That will be Stumps on Day 2!
Keeps it back of a length around off, Stuart Broad stays leg side of the ball and dabs this one past gully. The ball rolls to third man but Broad refuses a single.
Back of a length on middle by Scott Kuggeleijn, Stuart Broad gets on his toes to defend this one but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Sharp bumper! Scott Kuggeleijn follows the batter and bowls it short at him, Stuart Broad gets into an awkward position and fends this one towards backward square leg. No single taken.
Back of a length but angling down the leg side, Stuart Broad tries to help it fine behind the wicket but misses.
Banged in short and at the batter from 'round the wicket, Stuart Broad ducks under it in time and lets it go through to the keeper.
Dangerous leave from Ollie Pope but he does manage to get far enough outside the crease to avoid being given out. This is on a good length around off and just angling in. Ollie Pope comes forward and then shoulders arms expecting an outswinger but the ball flicks the pad and there is an appeal from the hosts. It is quickly turned down though.
Shorter and around leg stump, Broad works it off his hips past square leg for a single.
FOUR! Slapped away! Good length outside off, Stuart Broad sees the width and goes after it. Broad thumps it over the vacant cover region for a boundary.
Another short ball, aimed at the body, Broad hops and is able to keep it down on the off side.
Halt! Stuart Broad has been rattled on the helmet and the physio comes out for the mandatory concussion assessment. He isn't happy with the new helmet and wants another one to be brought on. Thumbs up from Broad and the play will resume now.
Right on the money! Tim Southee goes for the bumper now and gets it spot on as he bowls it over middle and off and the ball just climbs up at an awkward height. Stuart Broad hops and tries to fend it away butn instead he takes a blow on the helmet. Hope he is fine.
FOUR BYES! Tim Southee comes from around the wicket and tries to angle in a full one at the toes but spills it well down the leg side. Tom Blundell puts in a big dive to his right but fails to get to it and the ball rolls away into the fence.
Oh my, that is a huge blunder from the Kiwis! Scott Kuggeleijn bangs it in short and over the stumps, Stuart Broad advances and takes on the pull shot. Broad only manages to sky it around the silly point region and the bowler and keeper both run toward it. In the end, both Kuggeleijn and Tom Blundell stop in their tracks and are left watching each other as the ball lands in the middle. A huge reprieve for Broad and he also gets a single.
Banged in short and around leg stump, Stuart Broad looks to come forward and take it on but has to adjust and takes a blow on the body.
Stuart Broad walks out to bat as the night watchman.