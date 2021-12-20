New Zealand will begin 2022 with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting from January 1 next year. The first match will be held at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, followed by the second game which will be hosted at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The second Test is scheduled to begin from January 9. The WTC champions, who are currently ranked second in Test cricket, will be hoping to begin 2022 on a positive note and win the series against Bangladesh.

Where will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st and 2nd Test matches be played?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st and 2nd Test matches will be played at the Bay Oval (Mount Maunganui) and Hagley Oval (Christchurch) respectively.

When will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st and 2nd Test matches be played?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st and 2nd Test matches will begin from January 1 and January 9 respectively.

What time will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st and 2nd Test matches be played?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st and 2nd Test matches will begin at 3:30 AM IST respectively.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st and 2nd Test matches?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st and 2nd Test matches will be live streamed via Amazon Prime Video.