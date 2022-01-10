New Zealand batter Tom Latham on Monday scored his second Test double hundred during the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch. Latham, who is captaining the team in the ongoing series in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, led from the front, smashing 252 on Day 2. His knock helped New Zealand to post 521 for 6 declared in their first innings. Fans and the cricket fraternity took to Twitter on Monday and lauded New Zealand's stand-in skipper for his knock. Here's how Twitter reacted: "Tom Latham 200 and an awesome innings thus far. Beautiful shot to bring up the double ton," Australia journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey tweeted.

Tom Latham 200 and an awesome innings thus far. Beautiful shot to bring up the double ton #NZvBAN — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 9, 2022

"Well played, Tom Latham - brilliant knock from the New Zealand captain - 252 runs from 373 balls including 34 fours and 2 sixes - Latham lead from the front with the bat for Kiwis," a Twitter user wrote.

Well played, Tom Latham - brilliant knock from the New Zealand captain - 252 runs from 373 balls including 34 fours and 2 sixes - Latham lead from the front with the bat for Kiwis. pic.twitter.com/WFEE5nc5Qd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 10, 2022

"Tom Latham has been one of the most prolific run scorer for New Zealand in past few years. He's just brilliant at the top for them, a class bloke," another user wrote.

Tom Latham has been one of the most prolific run scorer for New Zealand in past few years. He's just brilliant at the top for them, a class bloke. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2022

"Tom Latham brings up his second Test double century . Well played captain leading from the front," a user captioned a video on Twitter.

Tom Latham brings up his second Test double century . Well played captain leading from the front

@Tomlatham2



#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/JVgDK7OCrJ — Rohit Fans (@RohitFans81) January 10, 2022

"Brilliant knock from Tom Latham Ok hand I know he's a terrific Test batter, but I have a soft corner for Latham the middle-order ODI batter who milks spin," another user tweeted.

Brilliant knock from Tom Latham I know he's a terrific Test batter, but I have a soft corner for Latham the middle-order ODI batter who milks spin. #NZvBAN — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are five wickets down with less than 40 runs on the board for the visitors. Trent Boult has taken three wickets while Tim Southee also bagged a couple of wickets after New Zealand had declared their innings. Not to forget, New Zealand are trailing 0-1 in the ongoing series after Bangladesh had pulled off an upset in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.