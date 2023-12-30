New Zealand will face Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I of Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand, 3 T20I Series 2023 on Sunday, December 31 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. The match will start at 5:30 AM IST. New Zealand and Bangladesh have played 2 matches in the series, with Bangladesh winning 1 game while the other match was abandoned due to rain. In their previous encounter in this series, Mahedi Hasan was the Man of the Match and James Neesham scored the highest fantasy points for New Zealand with 103 match fantasy points while Mahedi Hasan topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Bangladesh with 98 match fantasy points.

The last match between New Zealand and Bangladesh was abandoned.

NZ vs BAN, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui is a balanced track. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 161 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 55 per cent of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both Pacers and Spinners alike.

Advertisement

Weather Report for Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Temperature will hover around 22 degrees Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 81 per cent. Winds at a speed of 4.64 m/s are expected. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. Light rain is forecasted which may affect playing conditions.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy XI Prediction: Top Batter and Wicket-Keeper Picks

Tim Louis Seifert

Tim Seifert is a wicket-keeper and has an average of 41 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.6 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a top-order opening batter, who bats right-handed and also keeps wickets. In the recently played 5 matches, this player has scored 0, 43, 48, 19, 39 runs averaging 29.8 per match.

Advertisement

Glenn Dominic Phillips

Glenn Phillips is a batter and has an average of 48 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.5 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Glenn Phillips is a top-order right-handed batter. In the recently played 5 matches, he has scored 0, 42, 69, 22, 41 runs averaging 34.8 per match.

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. This player has an average of 45 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.8. Najmul Hossain Shanto is a top-order left-handed batter. In the last 5 matches, he has scored 43 runs at an average of 8.6 per match.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy XI Prediction: Top Bowler Picks

Inderbir Singh Sodhi

Ish Sodhi is a Bowler and has an average of 41 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. This player is a leg-break bowler and in the recently played 4 matches Ish Sodhi has taken 0, 0, 2, 3, 2 wickets at an average of 1.4.

Timothy Grant Southee

Tim Southee is a bowler and has an average of 58 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.2 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and in the recently played 3 matches, this player has taken 3 wickets at an average of 0.6. Tim Southee has done very well against this opposition, taking 0, 1, 2, 2, 3 wickets in the recent matches.

Mohammad Rishad Hossain

Rishad Hossain is a bowler and has an average of 25 match fantasy points in the last 5 games, a fantasy rating of 6.6 and is a good player for your Fantasy Team. He bowls leg-break googly and in the recent 4 matches, this player has taken 1, 1, 0, 1, 0 wickets at an average of 0.6.9

NZ vs BAN Fantasy XI Prediction: Top All-Rounder Picks

Mitchell Josef Santner

Mitchell Santner is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. Mitchell Santner has an average of 47 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.6. He is a left-handed batter. In the last 3 matches, this player has scored 23, 0, 9, 0, 0 runs averaging 6.4 per match. Mitchell Santner also bowls decently, bowling slow left-arm orthodox and in recent matches, has taken 0, 1, 0, 2, 3 wickets at an average of 1.2 per match.

Afif Hossain Dhrubo

Afif Hossain is a good player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 38 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.5. This player is a top-order batter, who bats left-handed. In the recent 3 matches, Afif Hossain has scored 0, 1, 0, 20, 7 runs averaging 5.6 per match.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 37 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.4. This player is a top-order left-handed batter. In the recent 3 matches, Rachin Ravindra has scored 0, 17, 19, 0, 0 runs averaging 7.2 per match.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy XI Prediction: Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Tim Louis Seifert

Tim Seifert is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 41 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.6. This player is a top-order opening right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the last 5 matches, Tim Seifert has scored 149 runs at an average of 29.8 per match.

Glenn Dominic Phillips

Glenn Phillips is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 48 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. This player is a top-order right-handed batter. In the recent 5 matches, Glenn Phillips has scored 174 runs averaging 34.8 per match.

Inderbir Singh Sodhi

Ish Sodhi is a bowler and has an average of 41 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and is a good player for your Fantasy Team. He bowls leg-breaks and in the last 4 matches, this player has taken 0, 0, 2, 3, 2 wickets at an average of 1.4.

Mark Sinclair Chapman

Mark Chapman is a batter and has an average of 38 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.1 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. Mark Chapman is a left-handed batter. In the last 5 matches, he has scored 93 runs at an average of 18.6 per match.

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. This player has an average of 45 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.8. Najmul Hossain Shanto is a top-order batter, who bats left-handed. In the last 5 matches, he has scored 43 runs averaging 8.6 per match.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy XI team

Wicket-Keepers: Tim Seifert and Rony Talukdar

Batters: Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Finn Allen

All-Rounders: Afif Hossain and Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne and Hasan Mahmud

Captain: Tim Seifert

Vice-Captain: Mark Chapman

New Zealand vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20I

New Zealand and Bangladesh have battled against each other on 19 occasions in T20s. While New Zealand have won 14 matches, Bangladesh have emerged victorious in 4 instances.

The last 5 T20 contests have seen New Zealand win 3 times and Bangladesh on 1 occasion. The highest score in these 5 games is 208 by New Zealand whereas the lowest has been 72 by New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I prediction

New Zealand are expected to win the next fixture as they have won three of the last 5 matches against Bangladesh.