New Zealand secured a thumping 9-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series, pulling themselves level 1-1 after losing the first match in the Super Over. If there was one incident that would some up how effective the Kiwis were in the contest, it would be the delivery from pacer Adam Milne to Lankan batter Pathum Nissanka. It isn't often that fans see bats being ripped by bowlers, and this time, Milne's delivery had broken Nissanka's willow into two pieces.

Milne was terrific with the ball throughout the match, claiming a 5-wicket haul while giving away just 26 runs. Here's the video of his ripping delivery to Nissanka:

BROKEN BAT

Adam Milne with a breaking Nissanka's bat



Watch BLACKCAPS v Sri Lanka live and on-demand on Spark Sport #SparkSport #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/F2uI6NiUni — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) April 5, 2023

As for the match, the hosts demolished Sri Lanka while chasing the target of 142 runs. Opener Tim Seifert finished on 79 not out as the Blackcaps overhauled the total in just 14.4 overs. Milne put in a man-of-the-match performance with his figures of 5 for 26 as Sri Lanka were skittled for just 141 runs.

"You always dream of taking five wickets for New Zealand. As I had three in the last over with a couple of tailenders in, I started feeling a little bit greedy," Milne later admitted.

Seifert then helped steer New Zealand to victory as the hosts hit a rapid-fire 146-1 in reply after 14.4 overs. New Zealand captain Tom Latham hailed his side's "pretty clinical performance".

"The way we were just able to keep taking wickets, that's the best way really to stall a run rate," he added. "I thought our bowling performance was outstanding."

Sponsored by Vuukle

It was a brutal defeat for Sri Lanka, who had made a good start. Kusal Perera (35) and Dhananjaya de Silva (37) put on a middle-order partnership of 62 off 46 balls to steer the visitors to 99-4 after 12 overs.

The tourists then collapsed by losing their next six wickets for just 42 runs as New Zealand's seamers found their length to devastating effect.

Charith Asalanka was the last Sri Lankan batter to offer any resistance, chalking up 24 runs off 19 balls.

Milne did the most damage for New Zealand, picking off Sri Lanka's tailenders Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan without a run being scored.

New Zealand's victory in Dunedin levelled the series 1-1 ahead of the decider this Saturday in Queenstown.

With AFP inputs