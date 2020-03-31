New Zealand Cricketer Brutally Shuts Down Troll Who Asked Him When He Was Retiring

Mild mannered on the field, off it some New Zealand cricketers boast of savage trolling skills, especially on social media. Jimmy Neesham in the past has gone to town when a troll has tried to mock him, and now his sarcasm and savagery is the stuff of legends on Twitter. Another New Zealand cricketer who is quite active on the social media platform is Mitchell McClenaghan . Just going by his Twitter handle, which reads @Mitch_Savage, trolls should be on red alert and try to stay away but some still try their luck and end up paying the price.

In one such instance on Monday, an Indian user, who by his own admission is a "big fan of Virat Kohli", tried to get cheeky with the New Zealander. McClenaghan put out a tribute post, praising Craig Cachopa, who called time on his domestic career.

One of the greatest blokes I've had the pleasure to share the park with and call a dear friend. So sad your leaving



Your leadership and ability to bring a team together even in the darkest of times is second to none and will be sorely missed. Cheers to you @CraigCachopa https://t.co/9fU5TvKHi2 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 30, 2020

Taking the opportunity, Anil Bilur thought he would try to get one up on McClenaghan by asking him, "When are you retiring?"

When are you retiring ? — Anil Bilur (@imABilur) March 30, 2020

Bilur must have regretted he asked the question immediately after reading McClenaghan's reply.

"When you can grow a proper moustache," wrote the New Zealand pacer followed by laughing emojis.

When you can grow a proper moustachehttps://t.co/3pH655WQj7 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 30, 2020

The comments section was abuzz with fans hailing McClenaghan and saluting his wit.

u and savage replies are never ending love stories — harishjadav (@harishjadav5) March 30, 2020

The only Twitter account Name that goes well with the person himself — The Tailender (@Sharanvishnu07) March 30, 2020

