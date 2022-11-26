Team India were expected to go all the way in the 2022 T20 World Cup. but the side bowed out after losing the semi-finals against England. In a one-sided affair, England steamrolled over India, and the Jos Buttler-led side eventually went on to win the tournament for the second time. However, the tournament can be remembered for Virat Kohli's heroics and how the batter was in top form. It is hard to go past the batter's unbeaten 82-run knock against Pakistan, and this innings guided India to an improbable win in the final over at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On Saturday, Kohli shared a picture from the match against Pakistan on Instagram and he captioned the post as: "October 23rd 2022 will always be special in my heart. Never felt energy like that in a cricket game before. What a blessed evening that was."

Team India were completely down and out in the contest after being reduced to 31/4 in the 7th over while chasing 160, but a steady partnership between Kohli and Hardik Pandya brought India back on track.

And in the final overs, Kohli took down the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Mohammad Nawaz bowled the final over of the game, and the spinner erred as he bowled a no-ball and a wide, and then Kohli ensured that India get over the line.

