NED vs USA, Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Live: Netherlands aim to keep their World Cup hopes alive as they take on minnows United States Of America in a crunch qualifier at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. Both sides head into this fixture on the back of defeats. While the Netherlands went down fighting against Zimbabwe, USA were outplayed by Nepal in their previous match. Both teams will have a slim chance of making it to the next round with a win. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier between Netherlands and USA from Harare