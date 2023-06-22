Story ProgressBack to home
Netherlands vs United States Of America, World Cup Qualifier, Live Score Updates
NED vs USA, Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Live:Netherlands aim to keep their World Cup hopes alive as they take on minnows United States Of America in a crunch qualifier at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare
CWC Qualifier Live: Netherlands take on minnows USA in a crunch fixture in Harare.© Twitter
NED vs USA, Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Live: Netherlands aim to keep their World Cup hopes alive as they take on minnows United States Of America in a crunch qualifier at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. Both sides head into this fixture on the back of defeats. While the Netherlands went down fighting against Zimbabwe, USA were outplayed by Nepal in their previous match. Both teams will have a slim chance of making it to the next round with a win. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier between Netherlands and USA from Harare
We are moments away from the first ball in this Group A clash but before that, it is time for the national anthems. It will be the USA's first followed by the national anthem of the Netherlands.
PITCH REPORT - Dirk Nannes is near the deck. He starts by informing that the square is wet and says that the pitch is tacky. Adds that the wicket is flat and hard but there will be movement on offer early in the morning. Feels that it will be a big benefit to win the toss on this kind of pitch.
Aaron James the skipper of USA says that they would have fielded first as well. Adds that they have a pretty good squad and they back all their players. Says that their squad is good and ends by saying they'll do their best in this game. Informs that Ali Khan is back for this game, replacing Kyle Phillip.
Scott Edwards, the skipper of the Netherlands, starts by informing that they will bowl first. Adds that the wicket will have a little bit early in the morning. Hopes that they can get early breakthroughs and restrict the USA to a low total. Mentions that they have a rough idea about the ground and conditions here. Reckons that they will need to assess since it is a new wicket. Ends by saying that they need more consistency in bowling and fielding.
USA (Playing XI) - Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones (C), Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (WK), Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jessy Singh, Ali Khan (In for Kyle Phillip), Saurabh Netravalkar.
Netherlands (Playing XI) - Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein (In for Saqib Zulfiqar), Aryan Dutt.
TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle. The coin toss lands in the favour of Scott Edwards and the Netherlands have opted to BOWL first.
On the flip side, the USA has lost two straight games in the competition. Aaron Jones will be hopeful that the team can put on a respectable performance with bat and ball against the Netherlands. Both teams will be hoping to open their account and win this game. Which side will come out on top? Let's find out together. Toss and team news in a bit...
Hello and a warm welcome folks! The Netherlands and the USA will lock horns in the 10th match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. The Netherlands lost to Zimbabwe by six wickets in their previous match. The team's skipper, Scott Edwards, will be hopeful that they can learn from their errors and bowl with discipline in this match.
We are already into Match 10 in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 where Netherlands will go up against USA in a very crucial encounter for both teams at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. Netherlands did not get the start they would have hoped for as they went down against Zimbabwe. They put up a decent performance but they need much more than that. Their batting, though, looks solid as both their openers, Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd scored good fifties while skipper Scott Edwards also played a fine knock and all three will be crucial for them throughout this tournament. However, it is their bowling that needs to improve a lot as Logan van Beek will need more support from Shariz Ahmad and Clayton Floyd, and they need to work together. Bas de Leede has impressed with his all-round abilities and will look to continue that in this game. If everything falls into place, they should get over the line. USA, on the other hand, have suffered back-to-back defeats and this has become a do-or-die game for them. They have given a good account of themselves in both games but the pressure has gotten to them a bit. They played well against Windies but were outplayed by Nepal in the last game. In the batting department, the side will be relying on the likes of Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones, wicket-keeper Shayan Jahangir, and Sushant Modani to deliver the bulk of the runs as they are in good form while their bowling attack is led by Saurabh Netravalkar, Jessy Singh, and Kyle Phillip who would be key to their success. Will they be able to cause an upset? Or will the Men in Orange get their first win? We will find out soon.