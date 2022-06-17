England on Friday bettered their own record for the highest team score in ODI history. In the first match of the three-match series against Netherlands, the Three Lions went all guns blazing to post a mammoth total of 498/4 in their quota of 50 overs. While Philip Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler all scored centuries, Liam Livingstone too had his share of fun with a 17-ball fifty that saw him equalling the record for the second-fastest ODI half-century.

England themselves had previously held the record of scoring the highest team total, courtesy their 481/6 against Australia that came in 2018. However, the side went further ahead on Friday, only narrowly missing the 500-run mark. The run-fest saw them hitting a total of 26 sixes and 36 fours.

The feat achieved by England became the talk of the town in no time. From India's Amit Mishra to West Indies' Shai Hope, many reacted to England's milestone on social media. While some lauded the Three Lions for their batting performance, others shared hilarious memes to describe the situation. Here are some of the reactions:

Incredible.



We break our own World Record with a score of



#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/oWtcfh2nsv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022

Could be the first time that the highlights are the full 50 over's — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 17, 2022

A game of Cricket that even EA cricket can't compete against. Extra ordinary batting by England to score record-breaking 498 runs in an ODI match. Not to forget an outstanding innings by Jos Butler. #ENGvsNED pic.twitter.com/s7DlfhOo0H — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) June 17, 2022

Stick Cricket in Amsterdam — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) June 17, 2022

Motty's wife - 'how was your first day at work hun?'



Motty - 'oh not too bad, reckon we should have got 520 though'



#ENGvsNED #bbccricket — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) June 17, 2022

England have now scored the three highest scores in ODIs.