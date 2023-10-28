Netherlands vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:Netherlands will be squaring off against Bangladesh in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday in Kolkata. Seeking a revival of fortunes, Bangladesh and Netherlands will have one last chance to keep their slender semifinals hopes alive when they clash with each other. Both teams have one win from four outings. Call it their misfortune or lack of a proper planning, Bangladesh's campaign has fallen miserably after they began on a positive note with a comprehensive win over Afghanistan. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)