Netherlands will face Afghanistan in Match 34 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 3 at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST. The Netherlands have won two of their six matches, including a win in their last match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. They also defeated South Africa and despite not being totally in contention for a semi-final spot, one cannot write off any team in the tournament.

In their last match, Netherlands managed 229 runs batting first courtesy of a half-century from skipper Scott Edwards (68 off 89 balls). Bangladesh were bowled out for 142 runs in response, with Paul van Meekeren leading the charge. Meekeren returned with figures of 4/23, as Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are eying big things in the World Cup. With three wins in six matches, they are not far away from the fourth position and having beaten some big teams already, they're booming with confidence.

In their previous match against Sri Lanka, the Lankans batted first and scored 241 runs in 49.3 overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up four wickets for Afghanistan. In the run chase, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai scored fifties as they got to target in 45.2 overs and won by seven wickets.

Pitch report

The pitch at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, will assist the bowlers. The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at the venue is 258.

Weather report

The temperature at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium is expected to be 30.49 degrees Celsius and 31 per cent humidity.

NED vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Scott Edwards: Netherlands batter Scott Edwards has scored 204 runs in six matches of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 90.67. He has smashed two 50-plus scores and has the highest score of 78.

Hashmatullah Shahidi: Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi has amassed 226 runs in 6 matches and is the team's number one run-scorer this season. He strikes at a rate of 72.9 and averages 56.5. He also has two 50-plus scores to his name in this campaign.

Bas de Leede: The Netherlands bowler has taken 11 wickets in six matches. Bas de Leede's best spell for this edition is 4/62 and his average is 30.09.

Rashid Khan: The Afghanistan bowler has picked up seven wickets in six matches so far at an average of 39.42. Rashid Khan's 3/37 is his best bowling performance of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan squads

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Noah Croes (wk), Scott Edwards (c & wk), Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Abdul Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan

NED vs AFG Dream 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Scott Edwards

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Azmatullah Omarzai, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Captain: Scott Edwards

Vice-captain: Hashmatullah Shahidi

Netherlands vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODI

Netherlands and Afghanistan have battled against each other on nine occasions in ODIs. While Netherlands have won two matches, their rivals have emerged victorious on seven instances.

The last five ODI matches have seen Netherlands won only one time while Afghanistan won on four occasions. The highest score in these five matches is 259 by Afghanistan while the lowest has been 153 by the same team.

The team batting first has won once and lost four times in five matches, on the other hand, the chasing side has won on one match occasion, lost three times.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODI records

Highest score: Afghanistan posted 259/5 against Netherlands in 2012, which stands as the highest score in meetings between the two sides in ODIs. Karim Sadiq scored a century to guide Afghanistan to the record total. Netherlands' highest total against Afghanistan came in the same match, when they scored 256/9 batting first.

Lowest score: Afghanistan were bowled out for 153 against Netherlands in 2012. It remains the lowest team total in an ODI match between the two teams. Netherlands chased the total down and won the match by nine wickets.

Average score: Netherlands's average score in Netherlands vs Afghanistan ODIs is 199, while Afghanistan average at 211 runs on the board in ODIs.

Prediction

Afghanistan are predicted to win the next fixture as they have won four of the last 5 matches against Netherlands.