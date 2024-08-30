The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah is set to take over as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in December. Shah was elected unopposed with the backing of 15 board members, making him the youngest chairman of world cricket's governing body. For Shah, the first thing on the agenda would be next year's Champions Trophy, which as of now, is slated to be held in Pakistan. As the Champions Trophy's fate hangs in the balance, former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has urged Shah to uphold sportsman spirit, suggesting that the new ICC chairman should help in getting the Indian cricket team travel clearance for the Champions Trophy.

"The cricket should uplift with the appointment of Jay Shah as the ICC chief. Jay Shah needs to show sportsman spirit, as with the good initiatives of the ICC chief, India can come to Pakistan to play cricket. In the same way, Pakistan can visit India," Younis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Former Australia head coach John Buchanan has also urged Shah to take some bold decisions to preserve the longer formats of the game.

Speaking to PTI, Buchanan said Shah will have to address the concerns over the growing number of T20 leagues.

"It's an interesting question. With Jay Shah now being installed at the head of the ICC, it really is important that the ICC makes some very, very good long-term decisions for the game," Buchanan said.

Buchanan also said the ICC will have to find a way to keep the ODI format relevant since it helps in transition between Tests and T20s.

"Test cricket is really important. We've got the proliferation of the short-format game. We need to keep the transition game, which is the one-day game," he said.

"It's too difficult for players to be able to play quality cricket with only two formats, meaning a short format and a long format. We need that intervening, that transition format of 50-over cricket.

(With PTI Inputs)