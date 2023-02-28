Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are two hot properties in world cricket currently. The star batters are always the prized scalps of rival teams. Dismissing them means putting a big dent in their respective teams' chances. While Kohli was the captain of the Indian team, Babar is the current skipper of the Pakistan cricket team. With the ODI World Cup in a few months' time in India, the duo's performance will be crucial for their side if they are to leave a big impact. Needless to say, their wickets will be in demand.

However, it's not only the rivals who are gunning for Babar's scalp. In a video posted by Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan pacer can be seen indulging in a funny chat with Babar. The conversation goes as below:

Haris Rauf: "No matter what happens, I just need to take your wicket. Only you and Kohli are the exception now. Williamson was saved from slip twice but these three-four players are in my mind."

Babar Azam: "But you already got me in practice sessions. Why don't you consider those?"

Haris rauf: "Nah. I need your wicket in the match."

Babar Azam: "May Allah does well with all."

Recently, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar backed spinner Shahab Khan to replace Babar Azam as the captain of the national side in the future. "Shadab is a very smart kid when it comes to cricket skills. He wants to improve, which is a very good thing. He is ready to accept his mistakes and rectify them. In past two years, he has worked very hard on his bowling and his fitness has improved as well. He wants to look good and speak well. In times to come, he is not a bad option for captaincy for Pakistan in white-ball cricket," Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

