National Cricket League: Robin Uthappa-led Chicago CC defeated Texas Gladiators by a huge 41-run margin in the NCL Sixty Strikes. Batting first, Chicago posted a total of 173/2 in 10 overs. In reply, Texas Gladiators could manage only 132.6 in 10 overs. The main architects of Chicago's win were India star Uthappa, Chris Lynn and Michael Leask. Uthappa and Lynn gave Chicago a great opening stand that dented the Wahab Riyaz-led Gladiators hard. Both cricketer notched their half-centuries in style.

While Uthappa scored 66 off 27 balls (7x6s, 5x4s), Lynn stayed unbeaten on 60 off 23 balls (7x6s, 3x4s). The two were involved in a 112-run stand before Uthappa was dismissed by Usman Rafiq in the seventh over. The carnage, however, did not stop despite Leonardo Julien falling for just 4 off Rafiq. Mikyle Louis joined the party and struck 34* off just 10 balls (4x6s, 2x4s).

In reply, Texas Gladiators were given a decent start by Dawid Malan and Kennar Lewis. But Malan (35, 16b) got out to Simon Harmer while wicketkeeper-batter Kennar Lewis (14, 6b) was dismissed by Sohail Tanvir.

After that, Michael Leask unleased fury as he took four wickets for just 27 runs. His victims included Nick Kelly, James Fuller, Wahab Riaz and Usman Rafiq. He even completed a hat-trick.

What is Sixty Strikes?

The National Cricket League (NCL) in the USA have organised a 10 overs-a-side tournament, as cricket continues its rapid growth in the country. The tournament, scheduled to run from October 4 to October 14, will feature some legends of the cricket world, both on the field and in the dugout.

The likes of Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan and Shahid Afridi are just some of the big names on the pitch, while Sir Vivian Richards, Wasim Akram and Sanath Jayasuriya are mentors of different teams.

Even Sachin Tendulkar - arguably the greatest batter in cricket history - is involved in the tournament, as part of the ownership group.

Raina smashed 53 off 28 balls, to lead New York Lions CC to a 19-run victory over Los Angeles Waves CC in their first game of the tournament.