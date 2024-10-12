Los Angeles Waves CC secured a top-two finish in the Sixty Strikes tournament by the National Cricket League (NCL) USA, as they chased down a target of 100 in just 8.4 overs against Chicago CC. Walking in at No. 3, Australia batter Tim David smashes 44 off just 23 balls to lead his team over the finish line. Adam Rossington's 10-ball 20 provided a flying start, while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's 4-ball 14 cameo provided a great finish to Los Angeles.

Winning the toss, Los Angeles captain Tymal Mills put Chicago to bat. Despite significant contributions across the order, a total of 99 was managed in 10 overs. Star batters Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa came to bat at unusually low positions of No. 6 and No. 7, and both failed to get going. Former New Zealand spinner Todd Astle was the chief wicket-taker for Los Angeles, picking up three.

In the run chase, it was Rossington and David's 63-run partnership that nearly took Los Angeles home. Rossington was forced to retire hurt after 10 balls, however.

Shakib provided the finishing touches for Los Angeles, smashing two sixes in his 4-ball cameo to guide Los Angeles Waves home.

The win for Los Angeles takes them to second spot, as they finish above Texas Gladiators due to a better net-run-rate (NRR). The win for Los Angeles also confirmed the exit of Suresh Raina-led New York Lions CC, who crash out in fifth place.

Despite the defeat, Chicago remained on top of the table in a closely-fought Sixty Strikes league phase.

The two sides will meet again in the Qualifier 1 game.