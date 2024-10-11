Match No 13 of the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL) Sixty Strikes tournament turned out to be a visual treat for the fans. In this game, Los Angeles Waves defeated Dallas Lonestars by 28 runs. Asked to bat first, Los Angeles posted a whopping total of 139/2 in 10 overs with wicketkeeper-batter George Munsey scoring an unbeaten 80 off 36 balls. Later, the Tymal Mills-led side restricted the Lonestars to 111/7 and won the game by 28 runs.

Asked to bat first, Los Angeles got a memorable start as their openers Munsey and Adam Rossington stitched a brilliant 65-run partnership. However, their stand came to an end in the 5th over after Chris Green dismissed Rossington for 26 off 10 balls.

Tim David joined Munsey at the crease and hammered 23 off 9 balls, before getting dismissed by Hayden Walsh. Steve Eskinazi then came to crease and along with Munsey, propelled Los Angeles to 139/2 in 10 overs.

Later in the chase, the Lonestars kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were only able to score 111/7 by the end of the match.

For Lonestars, Hayden Walsh was the top-scorer with 30 off 14 balls while Chris Green scored 21 off 7 balls. Apart from them, Colin Munro also scored 15 off 8 balls.

For Los Angeles, Todd Astle was the star bowler as he scalped three wickets and leaked only eight runs in two overs.

Apart from him, Shakib Al Hasan, Tymal Mills, Rishi Ramesh, and Rumman Raees scalped one wicket each.

