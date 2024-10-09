Karthik Gatepalli took an impressive four-wicket haul after an explosive half-century from Mikyle Louis as Chicago CC thrashed Dallas Lonestars by 59 runs in the National Cricket League (NCL) on Wednesday. Louis produced a display of aggressive batting as he dominated the Dallas Lonestars bowlers and ended up slamming 57 off just 19 deliveries with the help of 3 fours and 6 sixes. Robin Uthappa also provided good support with a 13-ball-22 while Sohail Tanvir provided the late fireworks with 24 off just 14 deliveries.

Batting first, Chicago CC looked in complete control as they kept scoring at a brisk pace. Uthappa and Leonardo Julien (18 off 10 balls) provided the team with a good start before Louis played a blinder.

Chicago CC ended up scoring 124 for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs.

In response, Dallas Lonestars struggled to get going as Gatepalli produced a brilliant spell of bowling to leave them flabbergasted. He ended up taking four wickets as Dallas were bundled out for just 65.

It took Chicago CC just 6.2 overs to bundle out their opponents. Gatepalli was the top performer with the ball while Simon Harmer and Michael Leask took two wickets each.

For Dallas Lonestars, almost all batters struggled to score runs with just three of them registering double-digit scores. Colin Munro was the top-scorer with 14 while Samit Patel made 11 and Hayden Walash was dismissed for 13. Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was also part of the Dallas Lonestars team but he could score just 7 runs before he was dismissed.