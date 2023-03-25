Tearaway pacer Ihsanullah enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year. The 20-year-old picked 22 wickets in 12 matches, and was rewarded with a Pakistan call-up for the ongoing three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. On his debut, Ihsanullah lived up to his hype, scalping two wickets with the new ball to dent Afghanistan's run chase. Ahead of his debut, Ihsanullah spoked about his journey as a cricketer and how he is going to fulfill the dream of his parents by representing Pakistan.

Amid all the serious talk, Ihsanullah's teammates, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Wasim Jr. were seen teasing the lanky pacer while he was giving the interview. The video has been doing rounds on social media.

"My parents always wanted me to play for Pakistan. Their wish is going to be fulfilled," he shared. "I gave my best in PSL 8 and it helped me gain confidence. I am looking forward to continuing my form in this series," he told Pakistan Cricket Board in a video.

For the record, Ihsanullah became the first-ever emerging player in the history of PSL to bag best player of the tournament award.

In the first T20I, Mohammad Nabi guided Afghanistan to a six-wicket win over a new-look Pakistan.

Nabi took 2-12 and was ably assisted by Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-9) and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (2-13) to restrict Pakistan to 92-9 after they won the toss and batted at Sharjah Stadium.

Nabi then kept his cool with a cautious run-a-ball 38 not out and added 53 for the unbroken fifth wicket with Najibullah Zadran (17 not out) to help Afghanistan overhaul the target in 17.5 overs.