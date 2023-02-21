The ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) has seem some great performances. With the prevalence of pacers in cricket in the country, it is all but natural that the speed merchants have grabbed the limelight. From the unheralded Ihsanullah to the talented Naseem Shah, there have been quite a few memorable performances. On Monday night too, pacers Mohammad Hasnain (3/13 in four overs) and Naseem Shah (1/19 in four overs) delivered a great show for Quetta Gladiators against the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi. However, despite the duo performance, Peshawar chased down a 155-run target in 18.3 overs.

Naseem's only wicket was that of West Indies star Rovman Powell (36, 23b). On the third ball of the 13th over, Naseem delivered a yorker that was too much for Powell to handle as the ball struck the base of middle stump.

Watch: Naseem Is Pumped Up As Fiery Yorker Rattles WI Star's Stumps In PSL

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain called Pakistan's pacer duo - Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah - as "gold dust" and advised the team to rest and rotate both the players.

“Pakistan needs to rest and rotate its fast bowlers. Both Naseem and Shaheen are like gold dust, and you need to be very careful with both of them playing all three formats,” Cricket Pakistan quoted Hussain as saying.

