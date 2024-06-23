Namibia cricket team captain Gerhard Erasmus took to social media to post a special request for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). India are scheduled to visit South Africa for a four-match T20I series in November and just after the official confirmation of the series, Erasmus invited the team to play a few matches in Namibia. The South Africa series is expected to take place between November 8-15 with the matches happening in Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg.

“Hey @BCCI, warm-up in Windhoek?” Erasmus wrote as he quoted Cricket South Africa's post announcing India's visit.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the schedule of India's T20I series to South Africa to be played in November 2024.

The tour will consist of a four-match T20I series beginning November 8 in Kingsmead Stadium (Durban), with the next game on November 10 in St George's Park (Gqeberha), BCCI release said.

The series then moves to the Highveld with Supersport Park (Centurion) hosting the game on November 13, and Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg) hosting the last game of the series on November 16.

Jay Shah, Honourary Secretary of the BCCI expressed confidence that the upcoming series will once again highlight the on-field cricketing excellence and deliver enthralling, high-intensity contests

"India and South Africa have always shared a deep and strong bond, one that both nations take great pride in. The Indian Cricket Team has consistently received immense appreciation and love from South African fans, and this sentiment is equally strong among Indian fans towards the South African side."

Lawson Naidoo, CSA Chairperson, said: "I would like to thank the BCCI for their continued support to South Africa's cricket, and world cricket in general. Any tour by the Indian cricket team to our shores is filled with amazing camaraderie and exciting cricket, and I know our fans will be eagerly awaiting this series which will showcase the exceptional talent from both teams."

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs)