Cricketer-turned-commentator Wasim Akram hilariously trolled his Australian colleagues over their mispronounciation of the name 'Fakhar'. Sharing his observation, the legendary Pakistan pacer, who was a part of the commentary panel during recently-concluded Australia vs Pakistan Test series, asked his fellow commentators to pronounce the word which led to a funny exchange. The video of the conversation has gone viral on social media. "There is another name you guys mess up as well," said Akram in the video, adding, "Try pronounce Fakhar." What follows is extremely funny reactions from his fellow commentators.

Watch it here:

Wasim Akram on Australians pronouncing the name Fakharpic.twitter.com/vQaVB3NUZv — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) January 7, 2024

Wasim Akram had earlier criticised Pakistan's decision to rest fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the third and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Akram warned players to decide if they want to be the greats of their sport or a millionaire by playing T20 cricket. After Pakistan lost the series 2-0, Shaheen was rested from the final Test at Sydney.

"Straight after this there are five T20s in New Zealand, and Shaheen's the captain," Wasim said on Fox Cricket as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"But T20 cricket, who cares? I understand, it is there for entertainment and it is there for financial gain for cricket boards, for players, but cricketers should know that Test cricket is the ultimate."

"If we talk about what happened 20 years ago in this Test in Sydney, nobody knows what happened last night in T20. That's the difference. These guys have to understand and learn, if you want to be a great of the game or do you want to be a millionaire. You can become both but with a little more sense," he concluded.

Australia went on the clean sweep the three-match Test series against Pakistan by winning the final game by 8 wickets.

(With ANI Inputs)