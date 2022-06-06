Rishabh Pant will be in action for Team India soon as he is part of the Indian cricket team squad that will take on South Africa in the upcoming T20I series at home. Pant's performance will be in focus as he had a below par IPL and would look to contribute to the team's cause. Veteran Dinesh Karthik is also in the squad and although Pant's place in the team is cemented, he would definitely want to keep his billing as India's top wicket-keeper batter intact with good performances.

Pant's wicket-keeping skills have improved drastically as he has progressed in his international cricket. In a recent podcast, Pant explained how he took to wicket-keeping early.

"I am trying to give my 100 percent in each game. I was always a wicket-keeper batsman. As a kid I started doing wicket-keeping. My father was a wicket-keeper too. That's how I started wicket-keepeing," Pant said on the SG podcast.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals missed out on a place in the IPL 2022 play-offs. Some of Pant's decision making as captain was in the focus after Delhi's ouster.

He has been chosen as vice-captain for the upcoming series, where India will be led by KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma has been rested.