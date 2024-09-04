In the light of Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh's heated attack on legendary India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, another interesting video has resurfaced online. In this video, Yuvraj Singh can be seen admitting that his father has a "mental issue". Yuvraj's father Yograj has made critical comments about MS Dhoni, and went one step further recently, when he stated that he would not "forgive" Dhoni for what the latter had done to his son. Now, Yuvraj's comment has gone viral on social media.

In a clip taken from a podcast run by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, Yuvraj admits that his father may have some mental issues.

"I feel that my father has a mental issue, but he just won't accept it," said Yuvraj, in the podcast episode released on November 4, 2023.

While Yuvraj admitted that his father has been successful in his life, he does not accept certain things.

"I feel that there are some things he needs to address, but he just doesn't accept it," Yuvraj added.

Yuvraj and Dhoni had been teammates for over a decade in India colours, and at one point, Yuvraj had served as vice-captain to Dhoni. However, a point of contention often arises from the fact that Dhoni had been given the captaincy after Rahul Dravid in 2007, despite Yuvraj being the vice-captain to Dravid as well.

"I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life.," Yograj had said on the Zee Switch YouTube channel.

The latest saga gives another angle to the relationship between two of India's finest match-winners in recent history. In fact, they were the two batters at the crease when India clinched the 2011 Cricket World Cup.