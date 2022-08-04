With the cricketing schedule getting more hectic by the day, players have to spend long stints away from family, especially in the age of COVID-19 and bio-bubbles. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kumar Kartikeya Singh on Wednesday shared a picture with his mother and wrote a moving caption.

"Met my family and mumma after 9 years 3 months. Unable to express my feelings," Kartikeya wrote as the caption on Twitter.

Met my family and mumma after 9 years 3 months . Unable to express my feelings #MumbaiIndians #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/OX4bnuXlcw — Kartikeya Singh (@Imkartikeya26) August 3, 2022

The picture has garnered over 17,000 likes and 900 retweets.

Kartikeya's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians also shared the same picture, captioning the post as: "This is what we call as a perfect home coming."

Kartikeya Singh played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. In four matches, he scored 3 runs and took 5 wickets.

The spinner was also a part of Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy-winning team this season.

Promoted

In the Ranji Trophy this season, he ended up taking 32 wickets in 11 innings, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the edition.



