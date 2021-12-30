Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun was named in Mumbai's squad for their first two Ranji Trophy fixtures against Maharashtra and Delhi. Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) chief selector and former India fast bowler Salil Ankola gave reasons for selecting the young seam-bowling all-rounder in the senior Mumbai squad. Ankola said junior Tendulkar "has been bowling well" after recovering from an unfortunate injury and the team has been picked "looking at the future of Mumbai cricket."

"Arjun (Tendulkar) has been bowling well, unfortunately, he was injured in between but he did well in whatever games he played thereafter. We have picked a team looking at the future of Mumbai cricket," Ankola told Indian Express.

Arjun, who has played two T20s for the senior Mumbai team, is yet to feature in the Ranji Trophy, which did not take place last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mumbai will be led by India opener Prithvi Shaw. The team, however, will miss important players like pacer Tushar Deshpande - out with an injury and Suryakumar Yadav - likely to be included in India's ODI squad for South Africa tour.

"Unfortunately Tushar Deshpande, our seamer, is injured but it's a promising team. It's a mixed team where we have picked players from under-19 and also who have been part of the Mumbai team for a few years." Ankola added.

The former fast bowler expressed confidence in the young players, who have been given an opportunity after performing well in the junior circuit.

"Unfortunately due to the pandemic, red-ball cricket couldn't take place last year but we have tried to cover all areas. There are a few young players like Prince Badiani, who did well in under 19 for us. We wanted to promote them and see how they do on the big stage. What we have seen is the players coming from under 19 have performed for the senior men team too. We are hopeful that the team will do well going ahead," Ankola added.

Mumbai will being their campaign against Maharashtra on January 13 and both their matches are in Kolkata as this year the tournament is being played in neutral venues.

