Melbourne Stars Women will be up against the Sydney Sixers Women in Match 28 of Women's Big Bash League 2023 on November 8 at the Jubilee Park in Frankston, Melbourne, Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 AM IST. The Sydney Sixers Women come into the match on the back of their win over Melbourne Renegades Women. The Sydney-based team has won two of their seven matches and has four points. The Sixers are currently placed sixth in the Women's Big Bash League 2023 points table. Melbourne Stars Women, meanwhile, will enter the match on the back of two consecutive defeats. The Melbourne-based team is seventh in the points table with four points. They have won two of their seven matches so far.

MSW vs SSW pitch report

The pitch at the Jubilee Park in Frankston, Melbourne favours the batters. Setting up a target first is recommended at the venue.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for bowlers. Pack your fantasy team with bowling all-rounders.

MSW vs SSW weather report

The temperature at Jubilee Park is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celcius with 62% humidity.

MSW vs SSW Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Meg Lanning: Melbourne Stars Women batter Meg Lanning has amassed 171 runs in seven matches of Women's Big Bash League 2023 at an average of 24.43 and a strike rate of 118.75. She has smashed two half-centuries and has the top score of 75.

Ellyse Perry: Sydney Sixers Women's Ellyse Perry has made 247 runs in six matches and is the team's number-one run-scorer this season. She has a strike rate of 133.51 and averages 49.4. She also has two half-centuries to her name in the Women's Big Bash League 2023.

Annabel Sutherland: The Melbourne Stars Women bowler has picked up 11 wickets in seven matches. Annabel Sutherland's best spell for this season is 4/27 and her average is 16.72.

Ashleigh Gardner: The bowler from Sydney Sixers Women has racked up 13 wickets in seven matches so far at an average of 14.92. Ashleigh Gardner's 3/38 is her finest bowling show of Women's Big Bash League 2023.

MSW vs SSW squads

Melbourne Stars Women: Maia Bouchier, Meg Lanning (c), Olivia Henry, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Jasmine Nevins, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Reid (wk), Milly Illingworth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day and Tess Flintoff

Sydney Sixers Women: Erin Burns, Frankie Nicklin, Mathilda Carmichael, Ashleigh Gardner, Chloe Tryon, Ellyse Perry (c), Suzie Bates, Hannah Trethewy (wk), Kate Pelle (wk), Emma Hughes, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Jade Allen, Jess Kerr, Kate Peterson, Lauren Cheatle, Linsey Smith and Maitlan Brown

MSW vs SSW Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Sophie Reid

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier and Meg Lanning

All-Rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Chloe Tryon and Maitlan Brown

Bowlers: Linsey Smith, Sasha Moloney and Rhys McKenna

Captain: Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women head-to-head record in T20s

Melbourne Stars Women and Sydney Sixers Women have competed against each other on 16 occasions in T20s. While Melbourne Stars Women have won eight matches, Sydney Sixers Women have emerged victorious in eight encounters.

The last five T20 matches have seen Melbourne Stars Women win two times and Sydney Sixers Women three times. The highest score in these five matches is 165 by Melbourne Stars Women whereas the lowest has been 99 by Melbourne Stars Women.

The team batting first has won two times and lost four times in six matches, on the other hand, the chasing side has won on six occasions and lost four times in 10 matches.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Women's Big Bash League 2023 prediction

The Sydney Sixers women's team lost their previous match to Melbourne Stars women. However, based on the current form, the Sydney-based team will go as favourites in Wednesday's encounter.