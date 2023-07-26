MS Dhoni is still going strong at the age of 42. After Chennai Super Kings' fifth IPL title this year, Dhoni said though it will be a huge challenge for him physically, he will try and play one more season of the IPL because of all the love shown towards him by the fans. The former India skipper recently celebrated his 42nd birthday, and the world witnessed a whole new height of fandom. The entire social media was flooded with wishes and posts for the "captain cool". Not just fans but also many former and current cricketers also shared their respective wishes.

Now, the internet is going gaga over a recent video where Dhoni appears to walk after a gym session. People are amazed at his fitness at 42.

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and made a name for himself as a ferocious hitter of the cricket ball, but mellowed down with time to a finisher who would guide his team to wins with his calculated aggression and amazing tactics.

Dhoni's strongest format was the ODIs. In 350 games in the format, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183 not out.

The wicketkeeper-batter is India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time. The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and led the side to their fifth title during the recently concluded edition. However, his participation as a player in IPL 2024 will be dependent on his fitness.

