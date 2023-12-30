All Indian cricket fans, especially Chennai Super Kings supporters, are eagerly waiting for MS Dhoni's return on the field. The former Indian cricket team captain now only plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and last year he led the CSK to their fifth IPL title. Next year, CSK would be hoping for a sixth title and MS Dhoni will be crucial to their plans. He underwent a knee surgery earlier this year. With the CSK picking up good players like Daryl Mitchell from the IPL auction, expectations are high from the team.

Ahead oft he New Year, images have gone viral on social media where Dhoni can be seen with wife Sakshi Dhoni and others. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are also present. Several social media users have said that the former India captain is on a vacation to Dubai. NDTV can't independently ascertain when and where the phots were taken.

MS Dhoni with Nupur Sanon. pic.twitter.com/9OWLwUUuFI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 30, 2023

MS Dhoni enjoying the vacation at Dubai. pic.twitter.com/sKO2OmsCMq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 30, 2023

Apart from his cricket records, MS Dhoni's style statement is also followed a lot. His recent hairstyle has been quite a rage among the fans and he opened up on it.

"Earlier when I used to go for ad films, I usually got ready in 20 minutes hair, makeup everything. Now it takes 1 hour, 5 minutes- 1 hour, 10 minutes. It's bit boring, just sitting on that chair and waiting, but all my fans have appreciated by hairstyle. So, I'll try to keep it for some time," MS Dhoni said.

"I agree with you (as the crowd started applauding) but it's quite a task to maintain this. I'll try to keep it but maybe one fine day I might decide to chop it off."

While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni will be a part of the tournament in 2024 as well, the fans still wonder whether he would be continuing his stint even after the end of the upcoming season. Keeping the curiosity intact among the fans, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that only Dhoni could say if it is going to be his last edition.

"That I do not know. See, as far as the captain is concerned, he will answer you directly. He does not tell us what he is going to do," Viswanathan said as quoted by The Indian Express.

Dhoni went through a knee surgery in early June this year. Currently, the player is going through rehab and he is expected to be match-fit well ahead of IPL 2024.

"He is doing well now. He has started his rehab. He started working in the gym. And, probably in another 10 days he'll start working in the nets also," said Viswanathan.