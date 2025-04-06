Story ProgressBack to home
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH Desperate To End Losing Streak, Resurrect 'Mission 300'
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2025: SRH have lost three matches in a row, while GT have won two straight games.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be desperate to stop their losing streak as they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH have lost three consecutive games, and find themselves at the bottom of the table heading into the game. GT, on the other hand, are in good form, having won two consecutive games in IPL 2025. GT batters B Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have been in excellent form so far. (Live Scorecard)
- 18:09 (IST)SRH vs GT LIVE: The incredible form of Sai SudharsanNot captain Shubman Gill who was retained for Rs 16.5 crore. Not the experienced Jos Buttler who was bought for Rs 15.75 crore. It is B Sai Sudharsan, whom GT kept for less than half their fee, who has stood out as their top run-scorer so far this season.3 games, 186 runs at a strike-rate of 157. A run machine of the highest quality.
- 18:04 (IST)SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE: Can SRH restart 'Mission 300'?When Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed 286 in the first game of IPL 2025, many thought that we're set for yet another season of run-mania and 'Travishek' madness. It hasn't panned out that way. But today, at home against GT, under the lights, maybe Sunrisers Hyderabad can rediscover their old selves.
- 17:42 (IST)SRH vs GT LIVE: Can SRH recover?One of the pre-season favourites for the title, SRH have gotten off to a below-par start in IPL 2025. After a clinical victory in their first game, SRH have lost three in a row. Not just that, they've been thoroughly outclassed in ALL of those games, against LSG, DC and KKR.
- 17:41 (IST)SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 LIVE: Hello and welcomeA very good afternoon everyone to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. A fierce battle, and possibly a run-fest, awaits as today, as we head back to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad!
