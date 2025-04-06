Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be desperate to stop their losing streak as they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH have lost three consecutive games, and find themselves at the bottom of the table heading into the game. GT, on the other hand, are in good form, having won two consecutive games in IPL 2025. GT batters B Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have been in excellent form so far. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score