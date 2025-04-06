England pacer Jofra Archer has truly hit his full potential again. The pacer, over the last two games for the Rajasthan Royals, has looked unplayable at times, giving his team crucial breakthroughs in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Archer picked three wickets in the match against Punjab Kings on Sunday, rattling the top order of the Shreyas Iyer-led side. But, the Barbados-born pacer has become the talk of the town for another reason, after fans spotted him sleeping through RR's batting in the franchise's dressing room.

In a few pictures that have emerged on social media, Archer could be seen sleeping in the dressing room as the likes of Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal took the PBKS bowlers to cleaners in the match.

" Sleep and violence "



Motto of Jofra Archer pic.twitter.com/dDUNGKTQ4E — (@Adwaith_Ro45) April 5, 2025

JOFRA Archer was sleeping a few minutes ago and then he got ready to bat pic.twitter.com/LKtx3J0xX4 — Satyam (@iamsatypandey) April 5, 2025

Jofra Archer routine -

Sleep , wake up , own Punjab , Sleep ! pic.twitter.com/OJE2DeYRgs — Keshav Altx (@KohliGOAT82x) April 5, 2025

jofra archer is me when it comes to sleep can avoid thousands of distraction pic.twitter.com/njUHGNmSiN — 𐙚 (@sleepyxoxoheads) April 5, 2025

After RR had put 205/4 on the board in the first innings, Archer returned from sleep to produce brilliant figures of 3/25 with the ball.

Archer was also named the Player of the Match for his performance against Punjab.

"Beginning of the tournament that happened but happy to contribute to the win. When there are days like this, you make sure you got to cash in, you enjoy the good ones and take the bad ones in your stride. You will be lucky in some circumstances, everyone is training just as hard as you, everyday is not going to be a great day," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.