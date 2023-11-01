Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has often stated that ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' is one of his favourite songs and in a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, he can be seen singing along to the song on stage. This was the very song that Dhoni used in a video showcasing some of his most special moments on the cricket field while announcing his retirement in 2020. The fans were left emotional after seeing Dhoni sing the same song on stage and many users took to social media to praise him and express their love for both Dhoni and the legendary song.

In a separate video that has gone viral on social media, which is from an interactive session, an anchor asked MS Dhoni: "Is that hunger alive? If not, what is important to you today in life?"

MS Dhoni singing "Main Pal Do Pal ka Shair hoon".



- A lovely video.....!!!!pic.twitter.com/pNHvao2E8M — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 30, 2023

"Right from the start, I was not into that 'People should remember me as a good cricketer'. I have always said that 'I want to be remembered as a good human being'. If you want to be a good human being, it's a process till you die," Dhoni replied.

Meanwhile, two seats at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where Mahendra Singh Dhoni's majestic World Cup-winning six landed in 2011, have been redesigned for the fans and given a special touch.

The two seats where MS Dhoni's 2011 ODI World Cup winning six landed at the Wankhede Stadium will forever be symbolic to every cricket fan #MCA #MumbaiCricket #IndianCricket #Wankhede #BCCI pic.twitter.com/HM2uFhLz1F — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) October 20, 2023

Sharing a photo of the new stand on X (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced that the seats are part of a specially designed cabin commemorating India's victory in the 2011 World Cup. They also revealed that the cabin has been named the "World Cup 2011 Victory Memorial Stand".