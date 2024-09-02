Yograj Singh, father of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has lashed out at MS Dhoni once again. Yograj, who has himself played for India having made 7 appearances in the past at the highest level, keeps criticising former India captain Dhoni on the public platform, accusing him of destroying his son Yuvraj career. In his fresh attack on Dhoni, Yograj has said that Dhoni will never be forgiven in life. The comment from Yograj has gone viral on social media.

"I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life. I have never done two things in life - first, I have never forgiven anybody who has done wrong for me, and second, I have never hugged them in my life, be it my family members or my kids," Yograj said while talking to Zee Switch YouTube channel.

This isn't the first time that Yograj has taken a direct swipe at Dhoni. Earlier this year, the 66-year-old had claimed that CSK lost IPL 2024 because of Dhoni's bad deeds. He also accused Dhoni of being "jealous" of Yuvraj.

"CSK lost IPL 2024. Why did they lose? It's whatever you sow, so shall you reap. Yuvraj Singh is the ICC Ambassador, hats off to him! And this jealous Dhoni, where is he? He didn't even shake hands with Yuvraj, and that is the reason why CSK failed this year," Yograj had claimed in a viral video.

Meanwhile, Dhoni announced his retirment from international cricket in August 2020. However, the 43-year-old is still active as a player in the IPL. However, Dhoni's future with CSK remains uncertain as there is no clarity whether the legendary stumper will take part in the IPL next year.