MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best finishers India ever had. The 42-year-old batter, who is still leading Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has played many match-winning knocks for his team. Dhoni's stature is very high in the field of cricket but there's a new name who is emerging these days as a great finisher for India. Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh became an overnight sensation after his heroics in the IPL match against Gujarat Titans, where he smashed five sixes in one over and guided his team to victory.

Not only in IPL, the 25-year-old batter also played magnificent knocks for Team India in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia. Many fans are now drawing many comparisons between Rinku and Dhoni.

Recently, Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was asked, "If you need 30 runs off the last over of a T20 match, who would you want batting? MS Dhoni or Rinku Singh?"

Beat India or Australia? Kohli's cover drive or Babar's? Rinku or MSD?



Rahmanullah Gurbaz makes his choices! #YHTA pic.twitter.com/FdlVcFVqUv — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 10, 2023

Gurbaz took a minute and replied, "You can't compare anyone with MS Dhoni and his finishing but Rinku is also outstanding. I will go with Dhoni."

Apart from this, the 22-year-old batter was asked an interesting question, where he had to choose between styling lessons from Shreyas Iyer or golf classes from Rashid Khan.

Gurbaz said, "Iyer's style is too different from our culture, so I will go with Rashid Khan because I want to learn some golf. Even he doesn't know how to play golf but it's fine (laughs)."

Afghanistan will be squaring off against India in a three-match T20I series in January 2024. This will be India's last T20I series before IPL and the most-awaited T20 World Cup.